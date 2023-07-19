The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Ashdod Port Company, Port of Thessaloniki sign cooperation agreement

Signing the cooperation is part of the port's innovation strategy, which includes opening 'innovation embassy' offices.

By MOSHE COHEN/MAARIV
Published: JULY 19, 2023 21:34

Updated: JULY 19, 2023 21:36
CHINESE WORKERS take a break during a media tour of the Ashdod Port expansion in 2016. (photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
The Ashdod Port Company has signed a cooperation agreement with the Port of Thessaloniki.

Signing the cooperation is part of the port's innovation strategy, which includes opening 'innovation embassy' offices. The one which opened in Thessaloniki joins similar innovation embassies that have been established in cooperation with the Port of Ashdod.

The agreement will enable a joint response to global challenges in the field of sustainability in the world of ports and will also emphasize advanced technological solutions for cyber, security and operational efficiency.

The signing took place in a meeting attended by the chair of the Ashdod Port Board of Directors Shaul Schneider and Chief Innovation Officer and manager of corporate venture capital Roy Abrahami together with Athanasios Liagkos, chair of the Thessaloniki Port Authority, and Head of Digital Transformation Spiros Nikolaou.

The agreement is part of the port's innovation strategy, with the aim of expanding the activities of the technological incubator for various ports that the Port of Ashdod established in early 2021, through the establishment of innovation embassies that will operate on behalf of the port in a range of international ports and research bodies.

A NAVAL vessel (not seen) escorts the ‘Mavi Marmara’ to Ashdod Port, post-raid by Israeli marines, May 31, 2010. (credit: KOBI GIDEON/FLASH90) A NAVAL vessel (not seen) escorts the ‘Mavi Marmara’ to Ashdod Port, post-raid by Israeli marines, May 31, 2010. (credit: KOBI GIDEON/FLASH90)

This deal joins similar one signed in the past

The innovation embassy in Thessaloniki joins similar offices that were established in collaboration with the Port of Ashdod and initiated operations in recent years in New York, New Jersey, Barcelona, Florida and the Port of Santos, Brazil. 

Schneider noted that the Port of Ashdod is proud of its significant cooperation with the port of Thessaloniki, which will enable the Ashdod port to strengthen regional cooperation with other ports in the Mediterranean. 

Schneider also said that Ashdod will continue to work to implement innovative technologies and establish cooperation with other leading international ports to strengthen Israel's status as the startup nation.

Acting CEO of Ashdod Port Eli Bar Yosef said further that cooperation with Thessaloniki is another step in promoting the world of innovation and startups with the Ashdod port.



