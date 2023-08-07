The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Russia to evacuate village for first lunar lander mission in 50 years

Luna-25 will launch on a Soyuz-2 Fregat booster and will be the first lander to arrive on the South Pole of the moon.

By REUTERS
Published: AUGUST 7, 2023 08:47
A Soyuz-2.1b rocket booster with a Fregat upper stage and satellites of British firm OneWeb blasts off from a launchpad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan December 27, 2021 (photo credit: Roscosmos/Handout via REUTERS)
A Soyuz-2.1b rocket booster with a Fregat upper stage and satellites of British firm OneWeb blasts off from a launchpad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan December 27, 2021
(photo credit: Roscosmos/Handout via REUTERS)

Russia will evacuate a village in its far east on August 11 as part of the launch of Russia's first lunar lander mission in nearly half a century, a local official said on Monday.

The Luna-25 lunar lander, Russia's first since 1976, will be launched from the Vostochny Cosmodrome, some 3,450 miles (5,550 km) east of Moscow, according to Russia's Roscosmos space agency.

The residents of the Shakhtinskyi settlement in Russia's Khabarovsk region, southeast of the launch site, will be evacuated early morning on August 11, as the village lies in the predicted area where the rocket boosters will fall after they separate.

"The mouth of the Umalta, Ussamakh, Lepikan, Tastakh, Saganar rivers and the area of the ferry crossing on the Bureya River fall into the predicted (booster) fall zone," Alexei Maslov, head of the Verkhnebureinskyi district in the Khabarovsk region, said on the Telegram messaging app. "The residents of Shakhtinskyi will be evacuated."

Russian mission to land on moon's south pole

Luna-25 will launch on a Soyuz-2 Fregat booster and will be the first lander to arrive on the South Pole of the moon, Roscosmos has said.

Spectators watch the launch of a model rocket during a show dedicated to Cosmonautics Day in Saint Petersburg, Russia, April 16, 2023 (credit: REUTERS/ANTON VAGANOV) Spectators watch the launch of a model rocket during a show dedicated to Cosmonautics Day in Saint Petersburg, Russia, April 16, 2023 (credit: REUTERS/ANTON VAGANOV)

The main objective of the mission will be the development of soft-landing technologies, research of the internal structure of the Moon and exploration of resources, including water.

The lander is expected to operate on the lunar surface for one year.



