Arkia to offer direct flights to Sri Lanka from Tel Aviv in October

Sri Lanka, known for its scenic beaches and rich cultural heritage, has attracted many Israeli visitors over the years.

By ZACHY HENNESSEY
Published: AUGUST 7, 2023 14:31
(photo credit: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun)

Arkia Airlines, a well-established player in Israel's aviation sector, has unveiled plans to launch direct flight services to Sri Lanka, with the inaugural flight scheduled for Tuesday, October 31st, 2023. This development marks a notable expansion of Arkia's flight network, providing travelers with a direct link to one of the popular tourist destinations in the East.

Sri Lanka, known for its scenic beaches, natural landscapes, and rich cultural heritage, has attracted a considerable number of Israeli visitors over the years. Previously, travelers had to rely on connecting flights to reach the island, which often extended travel times and logistical complexities. Arkia's introduction of direct flights aims to significantly reduce travel durations, with the journey to Sri Lanka now taking approximately 6 hours.

Round-trip prices starting from $599

Arkia Airlines will also provide curated travel packages that encompass both flights and accommodation options in Sri Lanka, allowing travelers to customize their trips according to their preferences. Round-trip flight prices will commence at $599, providing a range of budget-friendly options for individuals interested in exploring the Eastern country.

The airline will operate these direct flights to Sri Lanka utilizing its Airbus A321 Neo aircraft, known for their modern amenities and passenger comfort. The initial flight schedule includes a weekly departure from Tel Aviv on Tuesdays, with the return leg from Sri Lanka scheduled for Wednesdays.

A tourist rests on a beach near hotels in a tourist area in Bentota, Sri Lanka May 2, 2019. Picture take May 2, 2019. (credit: REUTERS/DINUKA LIYANAWATTE) A tourist rests on a beach near hotels in a tourist area in Bentota, Sri Lanka May 2, 2019. Picture take May 2, 2019. (credit: REUTERS/DINUKA LIYANAWATTE)

As Arkia Airlines enters this new market, it seeks to further its standing as a prominent carrier in the region. This development is expected to contribute to the overall accessibility and convenience of travel between Israel and the captivating landscapes of Sri Lanka.



