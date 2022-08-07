The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Arkia Israeli airlines offering free vacations to Gaza border residents

Arkia Airlines and other companies are offering exclusive benefits to residents of the Gaza border communities amid the exchange of rocket and missile fire between Israel and Gaza militants.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 7, 2022 03:46
(photo credit: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun)
(photo credit: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun)

Amid the exchange of rocket fire and airstrikes between Gaza and Israel as Operation Breaking Dawn reaches its third day, Arkia Israeli Airlines has begun offering free vacation packages to Israeli residents of the Gaza border communities, including free flights and hotel reservations, Kan News reported on Saturday.

In cooperation with regional councils, the airline is offering residents the choice of staying in Cyprus, Greece or Bulgaria for three to four nights.

The packages are currently available for residents of Eshkol Regional Council and Ashkelon.

To subsidize the packages, the government is granting the airline NIS 320 per person and the airline will subsidize the rest.

Separately, the Nature and Parks Authority is offering Israelis who live within 40 km of the Gaza Strip free entry to national parks and nature reserves starting from Sunday until Wednesday. Residents can sign up through the Nature and Parks Authority website.

THE VERT HOTEL, the latest in the grand tradition on the Jerusalem site. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)THE VERT HOTEL, the latest in the grand tradition on the Jerusalem site. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Additional offers

Additionally, Africa Israel Hotels, which owns several hotel chains including Vert, Crowne Plaza and Indigo hotels, is offering a 25% discount to residents of southern Israel.

Furthermore, the Giladi Hotel is offering rooms plus breakfast for couples with two children for NIS 944 per night between Sunday and Tuesday only.

Finally, the Villa Galilee hotel is offering 50% off to southern Israel residents for accommodation from August 6-9. Guests who book a stay with this offer will also have access to the restaurant and spa, according to the Kan News report.



