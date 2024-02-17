Two Iranian piplines allegedly attacked by Israel as IDF decides on Rafah operation
US foreign policy expert also calls to revise Biden-Netanyahu relationship • Gantz: war could continue into Ramadan
Two Iranian gas pipelines allegedly attacked by Israel - NYT
Officials told the Times that Israel also caused a blast in a chemical factory near Iran's capital on Wednesday.
Two major gas pipelines in Iran were allegedly attacked by Israel this week, according to a Friday report by The New York Times, citing an IRGC-affiliated military strategist and two Western officials.
The two pipelines, which carry gas from Iran's south to their major cities such as Tehran, were hit in multiple locations simultaneously. The attack "knocked out about 15 percent of Iran's natural daily gas production," the Times quoted energy experts as saying.
Israeli ambassador to Portugal and B'nai B'rith president urge action against antisemitism
At the International Holocaust Remembrance Day ceremony, Israeli ambassador to Portugal Dor Shapira and B'nai B'rith president Gabriela Cantergi urged politicians to condemn antisemitism
Israeli ambassador to Portugal Dor Shapira, alongside B’nai B’rith Portugal President Gabriela Cantergi, cautioned on Wednesday that the silence of politicians in response to increasing antisemitism in Portugal could potentially lead to physical attacks against Jews.
This concern arises amidst a noticeable lack of condemnation among Portuguese politicians across the political spectrum following a surge in antisemitic incidents across the country.
IDF on the Rafah invasion: 'It's inevitable, we just need to decide on the method and force'
Rafah is the last remaining large area for the IDF to conduct operations in.
The fighting in Khan Yunis is mainly taking place above ground, as hiding places for senior Hamas officials are running low. Additionally, the IDF is working to repair the fence between Israel and Gaza but is receiving criticism that the work is being done too quickly without taking past mistakes into account, Walla reported.
In the ground incursion, the last remaining large area is Rafah, where IDF sources say that a raid is an inevitable reality. "It will happen, and all that remains to be decided is the method and force."
US foreign policy expert calls to revise the Biden-Netanyahu relationship - report
One example of Haass's proposed strategy for navigating the Israel-Hamas conflict is for Biden to deliver a speech outlining the intentions of the war before the Israeli Knesset.
Richard Haass, former head of the Council on Foreign Relations and former member of the US State Department, approached senior aides and leaders last month, such as US Vice President Kamala Harris, to outline a plan to change the relationship between US President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in light of the country's war with Hamas, Politico reported on Friday.
Biden has expressed concern over Israel's military campaign in Gaza - with criticism emanating not only from the president and senior officials in his administration but also from foreign policy experts such as Haass.
Egypt denies involvement in plan to displace Gazans into Sinai
Egypt's State Information Service said on Friday that Egypt categorically denies allegations of participating in any process involving the displacement of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip into Egypt's Sinai Peninsula.
Israel-Hamas War: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 in the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
- 134 hostages remain in Gaza, IDF says