A gas flare on an oil production platform in the Soroush oil fields is seen alongside an Iranian flag in the Persian Gulf, Iran, July 25, 2005 (photo credit: RAHEB HOMAVANDI/REUTERS)

Two major gas pipelines in Iran were allegedly attacked by Israel this week, according to a Friday report by The New York Times, citing an IRGC-affiliated military strategist and two Western officials.

The two pipelines, which carry gas from Iran's south to their major cities such as Tehran, were hit in multiple locations simultaneously. The attack "knocked out about 15 percent of Iran’s natural daily gas production," the Times quoted energy experts as saying.