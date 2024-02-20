Café Joe chain aims to operate in dozens of workplaces

The Café Joe coffeehouse chain, controlled by the Delek Group, will establish a coffeehouse chain in workplaces throughout Israel, in collaboration with the Idit restaurant network of Dan hotels. According to the work plan, the company will establish 10 coffeehouses during 2024.

Idit is one of the industry's leaders and provides 75,000 meals every day in dozens of leading workplaces in the economy.

Rafael will be the first company to benefit from the new initiative, but it will later expand to places such as Elbit Systems, the Prime Minister's Office, the Adama Group, and the Carmelit car company, among others. The company has an annual revenue cycle of NIS 350 million and employs 1,200 workers, including managers, chefs, baristas, service personnel, and drivers.

Opening high-quality cafes in Israeli workspaces

Ran Katzman, CEO of Idit, said: "As part of the strategy, we decided to introduce well-known brands of high quality. We contacted Café Joe, which specializes in coffee and light meals on the go. After a development period, we adapted the chain's products to the convenience of our customers. Café Joe for businesses will be our special solution for dairy catering."

Ofir Kranitzman, CEO of Café Joe: "The collaboration will bring with it culinary and artisanal innovation. Our specialization at Café Joe is to bring the coffee house experience to a new standard, and that is exactly what will be done at Raphael and other locations."