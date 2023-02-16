Defense tech company Rafael opens facility in UAE

RAFAEL is arriving at the IDEX & NAVDEX conferences as its President & CEO Maj. Gen. (Ret.) Yoav Har-Even has just inaugurated a new office in a ceremony with Emirati and Israeli officials, the large Israeli defense contractor announced Thursday.

Har-Even was joined by Mr. Amir Hayek, Israel’s Ambassador to the UAE, as well as UAE government and industry representatives.

Gearing up for IDEX 2023, RAFAEL said it "will be exhibiting an array of defense solutions and innovative technologies, some for the first time in the UAE, including the IRON BEAM high energy laser weapon system (HELWS). The IRON BEAM HELWS is designed to augment the capabilities of air defense systems like the IRON DOME."

Exploring opportunities in the region

RAFAEL said its "new office will enable the company to explore opportunities in the region, utilizing its culture of collaboration, excellence and innovation to create relationships with governments, customers and defense industry leaders. The Abu Dhabi office joins the ranks of RAFAEL's global network of operations."

"We are encouraged by yet another concrete step in strengthening RAFAEL's ties with the UAE. We can now say that we have built the bridge to the United Arab Emirates through this inaugural investment and are excited to continue to expand the relationships that have been cultivated thus far," said Har-Even.

Drone Dome Rafael laser defense system (credit: RAFAEL ADVANCED DEFENSE SYSTEMS)

Defense contractors Israel Aerospace Industries and Elbit both opened offices in the UAE in late 2021.

Both companies also have large presentations at IDEX 2023.