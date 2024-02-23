WhatsApp's new design options aims for organized messaging

Meta unveiled earlier this week new text designs that allow users to customize, structure, highlight, and better organize their messages on WhatsApp, the multinational announced.

The various new “options will save people time and allow them to communicate more effectively through their WhatsApp messages,” Meta said in a statement.

What do the new designs include?

The first feature included in Meta's update is a bulleted list, allowing to better organize messages. Meta's new changes will also include a numbered list, which will enable users to create an ordered list. A further addition is a block quote which will grant users the ability to highlight and emphasize specific words in a message. Lastly, Meta unveiled what it terms an inline code which will aid users in identifying information within the text.

Texts format and shortcuts to achieve them. February 21, 2024. (credit: META)

Each new feature will be achieved via a specific key on the keyboard.

These latest updates join the ranks of WhatsApp’s existing design features, the bold, italic, strikethrough, and monospace formatting options.

The new WhatsApp designs will be available for users of Android, iOS, web, and Mac desktops, Meta noted.