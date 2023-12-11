WhatsApp introduces one-time voice messages

Last week, a leaked voice message from network anchor Adel Bespalov's private WhatsApp conversation caused a social media frenzy.

Addressing this issue, WhatsApp has introduced one-time voice messages - messages that can only be heard once. This feature was initially discovered by WABetainfo in March 2023. In 2021, WhatsApp had already launched the "one-time view" feature for photos and videos, aiming to add an extra layer of privacy to messages.

הצגת פוסט זה באינסטגרם ‏‎פוסט משותף על ידי ‏‎Inon Ben Shushan‎‏ (@‏‎inon_ben_shushan‎‏)‎‏

One-time voice messages: Uses

"Now you can confidently share sensitive information in voice messages, be it reading out credit card details to a friend or planning a surprise," stated the official WhatsApp blog.

"To align with the one-time viewing feature for photos and videos, one-time audio messages are clearly indicated with a 'one-time' icon and can only be played once."

This new feature will gradually roll out to all Android and iOS users.