Israel Space Agency, Texas trade org. sign deal for space sector collaboration

The Israel Space Agency has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Texas Association of Business (TAB) to collaborate on space-based initiatives in the future.

The deal, signed at Ben-Gurion University of the Negev by TAB CEO Glenn Hamer and Israel Space Agency director Uri Oron, will help promote and facilitate business cooperation between Israeli and Texan space companies and organizations. It was also signed during a Texan legislative and economic development delegation to the Negev.

TAB is a trade association representing the interests of its member businesses, ranging from multi-national corporations to small businesses. In April, TAB signed a partnership deal with NASA to help further advance space industry businesses.

Helping Israeli space companies collaborate with Texan firms

Texas is already home to a thriving space sector, with some aerospace companies operating in the Lone Star State, including Odyssey Space Research, SpaceX, Axiom Space, Blue Origin, Astrotech, Firefly Aerospace, and more. Even Israel's own Elbit Systems has operations in Texas.

Israel has also been making great strides in the space sector, and the Israel Space Agency is keen to help advance this sector. Bipartisan delegation of Texas legislators at signing of MOU with Israel Space Agency. (credit: Dudu Koren)

Israeli and Texan companies can share expertise through this new MOU and help each other grow in their respective regions. This includes exchanging industrial and academic delegations between TAB and the Israel Space Agency and giving Israeli businesses easier access to opportunities in Texas.

Another notable facet of the deal is joint ownership, with both the Israel Space Agency and TAB retaining ownership of any content developed as part of a collaboration and both organizations having the right to utilize this content.

"The signing of this Memorandum of Understanding with the TAB is a testament to our commitment to bolstering Israel's presence in the space industry. An industry that is increasingly developing and is a major engine in Israel's growth," Oron said in a statement.

"This agreement will promote collaboration between Israeli and Texan companies and institutions and pave the way for enhanced knowledge-sharing and networking opportunities. By working together, we aim to support the growth of the space sector in both regions, leveraging our collective expertise to advance space exploration and related industries."

Hamer remarked, "By joining forces with the Israel Space Agency, we are enhancing our technological capabilities and creating new opportunities for businesses in Texas to thrive in the rapidly evolving space sector."