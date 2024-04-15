Israel Space Agency, Space IASC sign MoU for space cybersecurity

The Israel Space Agency (ISA) signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the US organization Space ISAC in the field of space-cyber during the Space Symposium in Colorado, the ISA said in a statement Monday.

The deal, signed by ISA director Uri Oron and Space ISAC Board of Directors chairman Samuel Visner, will help promote new research and technological development opportunities in the cyber sector in space.

Space ISAC is a US nonprofit that serves as a focal point for collaboration between different players in the global space industry, including national space agencies and the private sector. It also works as a communications channel for the space sector regarding threats, vulnerabilities, and incidents.

The value of the space sector

The deal's signing comes as greater attention has been put on the high economic and security value of space-based assets. Amos 5 satellite launch. (credit: SPACECOM)

Assets in space have become increasingly prevalent and critical in everyday life, being used for communication, navigation, and more.

However, as this technology becomes more vital, the risks from cybersecurity threats become more severe. A cyberattack could do everything from disrupt satellites and divert them from their orbits, intercept sensitive communications, and sabotage infrastructure.

This has led to more companies and agencies working to find ways to counter these threats, including Space ISAC and its member organizations, such as Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman.

"The deal signed today is further evidence of the strength of Israeli science, innovation, and space industry," Innovation, Science, and Technology Minister Gila Gamliel said. "Israel's international position is solid and is constnatly getting stronger. The agreement will improve our ability to deal with threats to assets in space and expand our knowledge in space cybersecurity."

Oron noted that signing the Memorandum of Understanding "Will help make the international space sector safer. Both organizations hope that this milestone will promote international cooperation. We look forward to the opportunities for both organizations and for the space industry as a whole." Advertisement

"We are excited for the Israel Space Agency's decision to become a partner," Visner said. He noted that cooperating with international partners greatly contributes to the execution of Space ISAC's mission: Protecting space-based assets.

"Israel's impressive technological capabilities, stable space program, and tradition of innovation will be a powerful contribution to Space ISAC's mission," he said. "As an actor that is becoming dominant in the global space economy, Israel is an essential partner."