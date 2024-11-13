Dvora Szerer to be ICI Meeting 2024 spokesperson

Dvora Szerer has been announced as the spokesperson and manager of public relations for the Innovation in Cardiovascular Interventions Meeting 2024.

The ICI Meeting is the largest conference of its kind in Israel for Israeli medical innovation in cardiology. This is the 29th ICI conference and was initiated by Prof. Rafi Beyar and Prof. Chaim Lotan, leaders in the field of cardiology in Israel.

The conference will be held on December 9-10, 2024, at the David Intercontinental Hotel in Tel Aviv. It will be attended by thousands of participants, including doctors from various fields, nursing teams, engineers, entrepreneurs in the medical field, representatives of medical equipment companies, capital funds, and many others.

Who is Deborah Szerer?

Szerer, who will manage the conference's communications and public relations, has over 25 years of experience in communications, strategy, branding, spokespersons and public relations, marketing, and crisis management, with an emphasis on the health sector.

Over the years, Szerer has won awards and certificates of appreciation for unique and creative activities in the field of marketing and public relations.

Among Szerer's prominent clients are Shmuel Harofeh Geriatric Hospital, the National Transplant Center, the Association of Emergency Medical Services (emergency rooms), and more.