Mey Eden launches Israel’s first locally produced mineral soda

Mey Eden, Israel's leading mineral water company, has expanded its product line by entering the soda market for the first time, introducing Mey Eden Soda—a sparkling mineral water sourced from the southern Golan Heights.

This launch marks the first time strongly carbonated mineral water produced in Israel will be available domestically. The soda retains Mey Eden’s characteristic flavor, derived from rainwater naturally filtered through basalt rock formations in the Golan region, known for their distinct mineral composition.

“The Israeli public loves strong sparkling water, and the taste and added health benefits that mineral water offers in general and Mey Eden in particular,” said Yoni Ehlich, CEO of Mey Eden. “The launch of Mey Eden Soda is a very exciting move that we have been working on for some time. Mey Eden Soda is based on our mineral water sourced from the Golan Heights, providing the beloved and familiar taste of Mey Eden and offering the perfect solution for the Israeli consumer.”

The growing soda market in Israel

According to Storenext, Israelis purchased 80 million bottles of soda in 2024, representing total sales of NIS 250 million. The soda market in Israel has seen steady growth, increasing at an average rate of 5% annually over the past three years.

Mey Eden Soda will be available in various sizes, including 1.5-liter, 1-liter, 0.5-liter, and 330 ml bottles. The launch will be supported by an extensive advertising campaign managed by McCann, with an estimated budget of NIS 3 million, spanning television commercials, outdoor advertising, digital platforms, radio, and social media.

Mey Eden, operating since 1983, is known for pioneering the mineral water market in Israel. Its water originates from an underground reservoir located approximately 300 meters beneath the surface near the Mey Eden factory in the southern Golan Heights. The slow natural filtration through basalt rock imparts a stable mineral composition, clarity, and distinct taste to the water, traits the company expects will resonate strongly in the soda category.