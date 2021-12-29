The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation
 

Government awards NIS 4.3m to Israeli 5G technology companies

A government pilot program aims to promote innovation in 5G technology and infrastructure by funding relevant, promising Israeli startups.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 29, 2021 22:34
INSTALLING 5G telecommunications equipment on a tower in the US. (photo credit: GEORGE FREY/REUTERS)
INSTALLING 5G telecommunications equipment on a tower in the US.
(photo credit: GEORGE FREY/REUTERS)
The Communications Ministry and the Israel Innovation Authority on Tuesday announced the winners of the third round of a pilot program, with a prize totaling NIS 4.3 million in grants.
The program aims to promote innovation in 5G technology and infrastructure by funding relevant, promising Israeli startups.
The winning companies include Ran El, which is developing 5G coverage for the Petah Tikva Stadium and collaborating with Tibar Communication Towers on creating opportunities for sports technology startups; NOVELSAT, which is working with Cellcom to develop a system for broadcasting and distributing video over 5G; and Topaia, which is also working with Cellcom on improving GPS accuracy over 5G networks.
The program has previously given NIS 13 million to Israeli companies working in the field of 5G. Israel's Innovation Authority and Communications Ministry are confident that global demand for the tech will soon grow and will be a boon for the economy.
"Israel is going through a great revolution in communications' infrastructure – fiber optics and 5G cellular technology will improve our lives in many areas – remote work, remote medicine, the growth of advanced and innovative industries, smart cities, smart transport, and more," Communications Minister Yoaz Hendel said.
Workers install 5G telecommunications equipment on a T-Mobile tower in Seabrook, Texas. May 6, 2020 (credit: REUTERS/ADREES LATIF)Workers install 5G telecommunications equipment on a T-Mobile tower in Seabrook, Texas. May 6, 2020 (credit: REUTERS/ADREES LATIF)
"I commend the three winning companies," Hendel added. "They presented pilots that realize the highest abilities that 5G has to offer, and we look forward to seeing their final products. The ministry will continue to support creative ideas and initiatives in order to ensure the State of Israel continues to be at the forefront of innovation, and an international leader in the area of 5G technology."
The fourth round of funding for the project will begin in the first quarter of 2022, a statement read, adding, "The Communications Ministry and the Innovation Authority invite companies and startups to join the call for proposals for innovations in the field of 5G and to join the 12 companies who have already won grants to develop their innovative applications in this field."


Tags hi-tech 5G Communication
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by