Government awards NIS 4.3m to Israeli 5G technology companies

The Communications Ministry and the Israel Innovation Authority on Tuesday announced the winners of the third round of a pilot program, with a prize totaling NIS 4.3 million in grants.

The program aims to promote innovation in 5G technology and infrastructure by funding relevant, promising Israeli startups.

The winning companies include Ran El, which is developing 5G coverage for the Petah Tikva Stadium and collaborating with Tibar Communication Towers on creating opportunities for sports technology startups; NOVELSAT, which is working with Cellcom to develop a system for broadcasting and distributing video over 5G; and Topaia, which is also working with Cellcom on improving GPS accuracy over 5G networks.

The program has previously given NIS 13 million to Israeli companies working in the field of 5G. Israel's Innovation Authority and Communications Ministry are confident that global demand for the tech will soon grow and will be a boon for the economy.

"Israel is going through a great revolution in communications' infrastructure – fiber optics and 5G cellular technology will improve our lives in many areas – remote work, remote medicine, the growth of advanced and innovative industries, smart cities, smart transport, and more," Communications Minister Yoaz Hendel said.

Workers install 5G telecommunications equipment on a T-Mobile tower in Seabrook, Texas. May 6, 2020 (credit: REUTERS/ADREES LATIF)

"I commend the three winning companies," Hendel added. "They presented pilots that realize the highest abilities that 5G has to offer, and we look forward to seeing their final products. The ministry will continue to support creative ideas and initiatives in order to ensure the State of Israel continues to be at the forefront of innovation, and an international leader in the area of 5G technology."

The fourth round of funding for the project will begin in the first quarter of 2022, a statement read, adding, "The Communications Ministry and the Innovation Authority invite companies and startups to join the call for proposals for innovations in the field of 5G and to join the 12 companies who have already won grants to develop their innovative applications in this field."