Intel Ignite now accepting Israeli tech startup applications

Intel Ignite, a 12-week program for early-stage startups, announced they are accepting applications from Israeli tech startups.

Intel ’s competitive program provides resources from mentors who will assist new entrepreneurs from 10 selected startups in topics such as marketing, sales, and how to build and grow their business.

The program is particularly interested in startups that have raised at least $1M and operate in the deep tech field, developing technologies in fields like AI, autonomous anything, cloud, edge, cybersecurity, silicon technologies, computing, or enterprise software.

Gilad Shapira, a startup entrepreneur currently participating in Intel Ignite, noted the program provides valuable connections.

“After our seed round, Intel Ignite helped us move from product in pilot phase to commercial product by connecting us with Intel technology experts and programming proof (POC) with four business units at Intel,” said the CEO of CADY Solutions.

Ranny Nachmias, Managing Director of Intel Ignite Tel Aviv, said each Intel round sees a leap in the quality of founders and startups.

“In our program, we focus on accelerating the product-market fit and address challenges of startups from seed to A round. Thirty percent of our startups have completed a POC with Intel , and all our startups have collectively fundraised over half a million dollars. We are looking forward to selecting our sixth batch of startups, who will join dozens of previous startups that are already making impressive inroads in the industry,” he said.

Current applications for Intel’s sixth batch are being accepted through March 10.