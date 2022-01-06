The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation
 

Intel Ignite now accepting Israeli tech startup applications

Intel Ignite is accepting applications from tech startups through March 10.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 6, 2022 00:50
Intel Ignite team. (photo credit: Dana Caesar )
Intel Ignite team.
(photo credit: Dana Caesar )
Intel Ignite, a 12-week program for early-stage startups, announced they are accepting applications from Israeli tech startups.
Intel’s competitive program provides resources from mentors who will assist new entrepreneurs from 10 selected startups in topics such as marketing, sales, and how to build and grow their business.
The program is particularly interested in startups that have raised at least $1M and operate in the deep tech field, developing technologies in fields like AI, autonomous anything, cloud, edge, cybersecurity, silicon technologies, computing, or enterprise software.
Gilad Shapira, a startup entrepreneur currently participating in Intel Ignite, noted the program provides valuable connections.
U.S. chipmaker Intel Corp's logo is seen on their ''smart building'' in Petah Tikva, near Tel Aviv (credit: REUTERS)U.S. chipmaker Intel Corp's logo is seen on their ''smart building'' in Petah Tikva, near Tel Aviv (credit: REUTERS)
“After our seed round, Intel Ignite helped us move from product in pilot phase to commercial product by connecting us with Intel technology experts and programming proof (POC) with four business units at Intel,” said the CEO of CADY Solutions.
Ranny Nachmias, Managing Director of Intel Ignite Tel Aviv, said each Intel round sees a leap in the quality of founders and startups.
“In our program, we focus on accelerating the product-market fit and address challenges of startups from seed to A round. Thirty percent of our startups have completed a POC with Intel, and all our startups have collectively fundraised over half a million dollars. We are looking forward to selecting our sixth batch of startups, who will join dozens of previous startups that are already making impressive inroads in the industry,” he said.
Current applications for Intel’s sixth batch are being accepted through March 10.


Tags startup intel hi-tech israel tech
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by