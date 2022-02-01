Osem postpones price increase as Israelis lament rising costs

Following pressure from the Finance Ministry, community leaders and the public, food mega-producer Osem has decided to postpone its planned 5% price hike on its products.

The company has announced that it will be pushing off the price rises for three months while an in-depth examination takes place to seek out ways to mitigate them.

When Osem initially announced the price rise earlier this week, the company cited increased material, packaging and transportation costs as its reasons for the move.

Osem’s announcement comes after a meeting held between Osem chairman Dan Propper, CEO Avi Ben Assayag and Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman. It was during this meeting that the decision was made to postpone the increase.

On Monday, Liberman and Economy Minister Orna Barbivai sent a joint letter to food producers across the country including Osem, Sano and Strauss, urging them not to raise their prices, and threatening to take measures to prevent unnecessary price inflation in the industry.

Supermarket shoppers and workers without masks in Tel Aviv. (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI) (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI)

“Your announcement of a price increase at this time is cynical and offensive to the citizens of the country,” the ministers wrote, adding that they intend to “stop the rise in prices [in accordance with the] national responsibility expected from the companies in this challenging period; taking into account their economic situation and profits.”

Earlier today, Kiryat Malachi Mayor Eliyahu Zohar announced in a letter that the town’s government will no longer use tax money to purchase goods from Osem.

“Until the Osem company walks back its intention to raise the prices of its products, the Kiryat Malachi Municipality will not purchase any product of the company.

“It is true that this call will not collapse the Osem company, and the municipality’s purchases in this area are not large, but it is a value-based and symbolic step, a call to action for the residents of Kiryat Malachi in particular and the State of Israel in general,” he added. “Every elected official must take a value-based and unequivocal position that we will not allow the Israeli family to be harmed. The money of my residents is not worthless.”

In light of impending price hikes, paying a premium for brands like Osem isn’t the only option, advises Mendy Blau, Israel Director of Colel Chabad.

Blau’s organization runs a network of nonprofit supermarkets that cater to lower income areas by selling generic brand products in smaller stores with no overhead.

“It’s come to a time where the Israeli customer isn’t stupid. There’s no reason to pay 5% more just because of the brand. You shouldn’t pay more for any brand name. If you ignore the branding, you can find the same products of the same quality for 5% less.”

Osem is one of several companies and services that have increased the prices of their products recently. Most notably, the price of gasoline and electricity both became more expensive on the first of the month.

Israel is creeping closer to holding a protest against these rising prices, similar to the 2011 campaign against the cost of cottage cheese. Israeli consumers and businesses vented their concerns and anger on the matter.

“It’s crazy, it’s going to prevent a lot of people from making it to the end of the month. They’re going to get to a situation where they can’t pay for electricity and they have to sit without it,” said a young clerk in a convenience store. “There are thousands of families in Israel who can’t buy food. They spend most of their life eating bread and margarine. Now they’re coming to take even more from those people.”

When asked about the possibility of protest, he said, “Now is the time to say something, to get everyone together and scream about it. We need to tell them we want lower prices.”

His statement raises the question as to the viability of a possible protest.

“I’m from Russia, so it’s nice to be here where protests actually work,” said one passerby in Tel Aviv. She was sitting at an outdoor cafe awaiting the results of a COVID antigen test laid out on the table in front of her. “Is it the right time to protest? I’m not sure. It depends on their motives. Are they doing this to make money, or for more legitimate reasons? That’s the important question.”

The Public Utilities Authority has named the rising cost of coal as a primary reason for increased electric prices. The National Infrastructures, Energy and Water Resources Ministry has raised the price of gas in tandem with the cost of crude oil, which has risen by more than 5% in one week.