The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation
 

Israel’s Microsoft of quantum computing makes its move

Israeli quantum computing company Classiq has raised $33M, as the Defense Ministry builds Israel's first quantum computer.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Published: FEBRUARY 17, 2022 17:00
Yoni Zimmermann, a quantum software engineer at Classiq, a startup whose platform companies can use to build quantum applications on for the quantum computer, works on the software platform, in Tel Aviv, Israel, February 2022. (photo credit: Classiq/Handout via REUTERS)
Yoni Zimmermann, a quantum software engineer at Classiq, a startup whose platform companies can use to build quantum applications on for the quantum computer, works on the software platform, in Tel Aviv, Israel, February 2022.
(photo credit: Classiq/Handout via REUTERS)

Two days after the Defense Ministry announced an NIS 200 million commitment to building Israel’s first quantum computer, one of Israel’s leading quantum computing “software” companies, Classiq, announced an influx of $33 million in investment.

Classiq was founded in 2020 by Nir Minerbi (also CEO and former IDF Talpiot, 8200, and Rafael alumnus), Dr. Yehuda Naveh (also Chief Technology Officer and top academic) and Amir Naveh (also Vice President of R&D as well as former IDF Talpiot and Defense Ministry alumni)

A statement from the company predicted that quantum computing will reach commercial maturity within only two years, even if some national security applications may take several years longer.

Eventually, it is anticipated that quantum computing will revolutionize military, economic and technological affairs and the basis for encryption of the entire Internet.

This has led the ministry, and more Israeli firms with former defense backgrounds like Classiq, to dive into the field to secure Israel’s place in one of this century’s premier tech-arms races.

THE CLASSIQ team of cofounders (left to right): Dr. Yehuda Naveh, CTO; Nir Minerbi, CEO; and Amir Naveh, VP of R&D (credit: CLASSIQ)THE CLASSIQ team of cofounders (left to right): Dr. Yehuda Naveh, CTO; Nir Minerbi, CEO; and Amir Naveh, VP of R&D (credit: CLASSIQ)

In a visit to the company’s expanding offices in Tel Aviv, Classiq’s 30 employees, including a world-class development team in quantum computing, can be observed working with the high intensity of the best expanding start-ups.

The team comprises researchers holding advanced degrees from prestigious universities in Israel and throughout the world, with nine alumni of the prestigious IDF Talpiot program and experienced senior software engineers.

Classiq plans to use the new funds to quadruple the size of the company – by opening new offices around the globe, hiring an additional 90 employees during the coming year and continuing to develop and file revolutionary quantum algorithm design patents.

The number of large organizations developing quantum software grew from 1% in 2018 to 30% in 2021 and is expected to continue to spike.

Giant companies, including the world's large banks, pharmaceutical, automotive, energy, chemical, and cyber corporations, have created quantum computing teams that aim to develop software capable of generating benefits from quantum computers, said the press statement.

Classiq developed a “technological solution that facilitates a simpler way for quantum computer software development and allows people who are not necessarily quantum specialists in programming this type of software.”

The firm collaborates with technological giants such as Amazon, Microsoft, IBM, and Nvidia that are working to construct quantum computers.

The new funding round took place under the leadership of Phoenix, the venture capital arm of HPE, the investment arm of the Sumitomo Corporation (IN Venture), Spike Ventures, a Stanford University alumni investment fund and Samsung Next.

The current round also included personal investments from Lip-Bu Tan, current president and former CEO of Cadence, and Harvey Jones, CEO of Synopsys, and a board member at Nvidia.

Minerbi said, “The quantum computing revolution is in full swing. In recent years the vision is rapidly becoming a reality and is creating a real 'arms race' for constructing the quantum computer. Parallel to constructing the hardware led by the technological giants, Classiq is leading the world of software."

 



Tags IDF business israel tech Quantum computing
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by