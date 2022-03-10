Israeli startup Cellwize has announced the release of CHIME-Hybrid solution for the hybrid open RAN era.

The company is known for their AI-powered mobile access automation service enabling the world’s largest telco companies’ 5G rollouts, which include the move to open RAN (ORAN). However, according to the startup, many mobile network operators are finding that ORAN is not ready - standards are not perfected, there are a variety of security issues, and MNOs lack the knowledge and skill set for full implementation.

The Cellwize-led move to ORAN involves a step-by-step process that will include increased vRAN (virtualized RAN) capabilities, while gradually introducing ORAN elements. The solution offers full legacy support for 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G networks, and uses Intel’s FlexRAN software and AI capabilities to enable faster vRAN deployment and new services through open interfaces.

Workers install 5G telecommunications equipment on a T-Mobile tower in Seabrook, Texas. May 6, 2020 (credit: REUTERS/ADREES LATIF)

"Our CHIME-Hybrid solution was born out of necessity,” explained Cellwize CEO Ofir Zemer. “We observed that MNOs were struggling to move to full Open RAN networks and were confused about how to start the transition. Cellwize is proud to offer this solution that enables clients to gradually make the move to Open RAN at the right pace for them. Mobile operators can now benefit from both vRAN and ORAN capabilities until the entire RAN network will be open, which is still far in the future.”

“It is essential to partner across the ecosystem to strengthen virtualized Open RAN networks and bolster collaboration among partners,” said Cristina Rodriguez, Vice President and General Manager, Wireless Access Network Division at Intel. “The combination of our FlexRAN software and Cellwize’s CHIME-Hybrid solution provides operators an agile platform for deployment of new services, as well as efficient control and operation of the end-to-end network.”

“When it comes to RAN transformation, we must meet service providers where they are and design solutions that move them forward without disrupting business operations and overhauling network design,” said Stephen Spellicy, Vice President of Product Marketing and Business Development, Service Provider & Edge, VMware. “VMware and Cellwize are working together to deliver solutions that automate RAN configuration, optimization and remediation. This will help bring the benefits of intelligence and assurance to service providers no matter where they are in their RAN transformation.”