Sony, Nintendo halts gaming shipments to Russia

Sony's game division suspends shipments of their software and hardware and Nintendo suspends shipping all products, following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

By REUTERS
Published: MARCH 10, 2022 08:25
A display for the gaming company Nintendo is shown during opening day of E3, the annual video games expo revealing the latest in gaming software and hardware in Los Angeles (photo credit: MIKE BLAKE/ REUTERS)
A display for the gaming company Nintendo is shown during opening day of E3, the annual video games expo revealing the latest in gaming software and hardware in Los Angeles
(photo credit: MIKE BLAKE/ REUTERS)

Sony Group Corp's 6758.T game division and Nintendo Co Ltd 7974.T said they have suspended shipments of software and hardware to Russia following the invasion of Ukraine.

Sony Interactive Entertainment, which makes the PlayStation 5 console, said it has suspended the launch of the racing game "Gran Turismo 7" and operations of the PlayStation Store in Russia.

Sony Group also announced it made a $2 million donation to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees and Save the Children "to support the victims of this tragedy."

Nintendo said it is suspending shipping all products to Russia "for the foreseeable future... due to considerable volatility surrounding the logistics of shipping and distributing physical goods."

The Kyoto-based firm also said it has delayed the release of "Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp," which was due to launch on its Switch console on April 8, because of "recent world events."

The turn-based strategy series has a military theme.

Nintendo last week said it put its eShop under maintenance in Russia after its payment provider suspended transactions in Russian roubles.



