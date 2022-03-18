Israeli startup CYE launches threat intelligence, response group

Israeli cybersecurity startup CYE on Tuesday launched its newest security group, Critical Cyber Operations.

The group is headed by Shmulik Yehezkel, a national-level cybersecurity expert who has served as a senior intelligence officer in a number of government offices and in the Israel Defense Forces. It is expected to provide organizations with Cyber Threat Intelligence (CTI) assessments that identify potential attackers and their motivations, possible cyberattack targets within an organization and the potential exposure that can result from such attacks.

Illustrative photo of a cyberattack. (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

The group's launch is the latest in a string of CYE's expansion program that will see it add numerous customer service roles including Solution Architects, Customer Success Managers and Consultants in close proximity to customers worldwide. This will quintuple CYE’s existing staff and includes the appointment of tech industry veteran Steve Midgley as CYE's new Chief Revenue Officer.

"Through Hyver, CYE’s flagship platform, CYE delivers agility, clarity and business impact to customers operating in ambiguous, constantly shifting environments, providing a virtuous cycle upon which to manage constantly changing risks and priorities with precision meaning there is no more guesswork," Midgley said.

"Cybersecurity has transformed from a cost-center to a business differentiator," said Reuven Aronashvili, Founder and CEO of CYE. "At CYE, we are constantly one step ahead of the ever-changing and evolving industry, which is why we are excited about the new group headed by Shmulik Yehezkel. Additionally, as we further expand our operations in the US, we warmly welcome Steve Midgley as CRO. Steve’s addition to our management team will allow us to provide a data-driven approach for rapid, accurate and efficient cybersecurity maturity on a much larger scale."