The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation
 

SupPlant closes $27M funding round, continues to help farmers save water

SupPlant intends to bring its technology to markets around the globe

By ZACHY HENNESSEY
Published: MARCH 20, 2022 14:38
SupPlant's latest crop insight device/ (photo credit: SUPPLANT)
SupPlant's latest crop insight device/
(photo credit: SUPPLANT)

Ag-tech company SupPlant has closed a $27M funding round led by Red Dot Capital Partners with participation from Menomadin Foundation, Smart-Agro Fund, Mivtah Shamir, Deshpande Foundation, PBFS and Maor Investments. The round brings SupPlants’s total funding to more than $46M, which SupPlant intends to use “to accelerate its intention to digitally inform every irrigation recommendation on earth,” the company said in a statement.

The company operates in the field of precision agriculture, enabling farmers to improve yields, productivity and water use efficiency on a large scale. Its technology combines data collected from soil, plant, and weather sensors to understand and identify the main parameters affecting the optimal performance of plants.

Most recently, SupPlant launched a product that has served 500,000 maize farmers in Kenya over the last season - the device provides AI-generated farming insights and recommendations based on cloud-driven data analysis. SupPlant enriches its data analysis by referencing its plant database, which features accumulated data collected from 32 crops in 14 countries and covering growing conditions from arid regions of the Middle East to tropical conditions in central America.

“We plan to continue to develop our sensorless API product in order to help 98% of the farmers in the world fight climate change,” said Ori Ben Ner, CEO of SupPlant. “It is far superior from any common practice available and is built for the vast majority of farmers on earth - smallholders that can’t afford access to hardware, [advanced] technology and unique knowledge.”

"The funds raised in this round will allow us to invest in our new markets and open other markets as well,” said Ben Nur. The Israel-based company has taken advantage of the Abraham Accords and geopolitical changes in the region to enter the UAE and Morocco markets in the last year.

Ori Ben Ner, SupPlant's CEO. (credit: SUPPLANT) Ori Ben Ner, SupPlant's CEO. (credit: SUPPLANT)

“We were impressed by SupPlant’s abilities and recent expansion into strategic markets,” said Atad Peled, principal at Red Dot. “We were also inspired by their goal: working with smallholder farms, who usually do not have access to ag-tech. Food security will be a major issue in coming years, and we feel certain SupPlant’s solution will have a stand-out role in it.”



Tags agriculture water sustainability
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by