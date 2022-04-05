The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation
 

Exigent Capital Group joined by Ambassador Ron Dermer

Ron Dermer is the Israeli ambassador to the US who helped realize the Abraham Accords.

By ZACHY HENNESSEY
Published: APRIL 5, 2022 16:00
RON DERMER (photo credit: EXIGENT CAPITAL)
RON DERMER
(photo credit: EXIGENT CAPITAL)

Ambassador Ron Dermer, who played a central role in deepening US-Israel ties and achieving the breakthrough Abraham Accords during his tenure as envoy to the US from 2013 to 2021, has joined Jerusalem-based investment firm Exigent Capital Group as a partner.

In his new role, Ambassador Dermer will focus on deepening and broadening Exigent’s relationships with strategic partners around the world, building on the success of the Abraham Accords to further develop partnerships in the Gulf region and expanding the firm’s activities to include a multi-family-office and wealth management platform.

“I’m excited to join Exigent and its remarkable leadership team, a group that has quickly built a reputation as savvy investors with the skill needed to spot opportunities in complex situations and the patience and determination to realize those opportunities,” said Dermer. “I am also looking forward to working closely with Exigent’s deep bench of investors and partners, helping the firm double down on its mission to provide the highest level of value, service and opportunities to its clients.”

Dermer served as Israel’s ambassador to the US for eight years and is considered one of the most consequential ambassadors in that role, working with US counterparts on securing long-term military assistance and missile defense funding for Israel, moving the American embassy to Jerusalem, attaining US recognition of Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights, implementing maximum pressure against Iran, and achieving the historic Abraham Accords and the normalization of Israel’s relations with several Arab nations.

Dermer is recognized as one of the world’s foremost authorities on the bilateral relationship between Washington and Jerusalem, and the central role it should play in securing the vital interests of the democratic West in the 21st century.

Former US Ambassador Ron Dermer (credit: REUTERS)Former US Ambassador Ron Dermer (credit: REUTERS)

"Following his remarkable career as a diplomat, Ambassador Dermer became a highly sought-after individual by leading institutions in the private sector and we are excited to bring his invaluable experience, strategic thinking and passion for meaningful action to our firm. His nuanced approach to complex issues resulted in meaningful landmark achievements during his tenure and there are significant parallels to our approach to investing” said Eliezer Brender, CEO at Exigent Capital. “We are now even better positioned to capitalize on the recent developments in the region and to meaningfully grow our presence and impact globally."

Exigent’s investment track record and portfolio span financial markets as well as private investments in technology, healthcare, energy and real estate. Exigent’s vision is to position itself as a leading participant in strengthening the ties between Israel and its allies in the region and around the world. 



Tags ron dermer business Abraham Accords
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by