The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation
 

Digital casino game dev SciPlay to raise funds for Ukraine

While users play their game of choice, they can simultaneously contribute to the relief fund and help bring medical supplies to Ukrainians affected by the war with Russia.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 11, 2022 01:57
Casino (photo credit: INGIMAGE)
Casino
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)

SciPlay, a developer and publisher of digital casino games on mobile and web platforms, announced an in-game campaign, Spin4Good, which will raise funds for Direct Relief, a humanitarian aid organization that is providing medical aid to Ukraine’s Ministry of Health.

Players’ spins will contribute to SciPlay’s goal of raising $100,000 for Direct Relief by April 14. For every 100,000 spins on a virtual slot machine, SciPlay will donate $1 to Direct Relief’s efforts.

The donation campaign extends across all six of SciPlay’s mobile casino games, including Jackpot Party, Bingo Showdown, 88 Fortunes Slots, Monopoly Slots, Gold Fish Casino Slots and 7 Hit Shot Casino.

While users play their game of choice, they can simultaneously contribute to the relief fund and help bring medical supplies to Ukrainians affected by the war with Russia, including both those still in Ukraine and refugees outside of the country.

"SciPlay stands with those who are surviving the war and humanitarian crisis in Ukraine," said SciPlay CEO Josh Wilson.

"Our colleagues in Ukraine, their families, their friends and their fellow countrymen need our support, he said. "I am thankful our team is banding together and providing our players an opportunity to donate to a worthwhile cause through our games."

Direct Relief has deployed more than 164 tons of medical aid to Ukraine since the beginning of the war earlier this year.

The nonprofit humanitarian organization is working directly with Ukraine’s Ministry of Health and other partners operating in Ukraine to provide urgently needed medical aid, including critical care medicines, emergency response packs intended for first responders, oxygen concentrators, and other required medical aid.



Tags ukraine humanitarian aid mobile gaming
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by