Digital casino game dev SciPlay to raise funds for Ukraine

SciPlay, a developer and publisher of digital casino games on mobile and web platforms, announced an in-game campaign, Spin4Good, which will raise funds for Direct Relief, a humanitarian aid organization that is providing medical aid to Ukraine’s Ministry of Health.

Players’ spins will contribute to SciPlay’s goal of raising $100,000 for Direct Relief by April 14. For every 100,000 spins on a virtual slot machine, SciPlay will donate $1 to Direct Relief’s efforts.

The donation campaign extends across all six of SciPlay’s mobile casino games, including Jackpot Party, Bingo Showdown, 88 Fortunes Slots, Monopoly Slots, Gold Fish Casino Slots and 7 Hit Shot Casino.

While users play their game of choice, they can simultaneously contribute to the relief fund and help bring medical supplies to Ukrainians affected by the war with Russia, including both those still in Ukraine and refugees outside of the country.

"SciPlay stands with those who are surviving the war and humanitarian crisis in Ukraine," said SciPlay CEO Josh Wilson.

"Our colleagues in Ukraine, their families, their friends and their fellow countrymen need our support, he said. "I am thankful our team is banding together and providing our players an opportunity to donate to a worthwhile cause through our games."

Direct Relief has deployed more than 164 tons of medical aid to Ukraine since the beginning of the war earlier this year.

The nonprofit humanitarian organization is working directly with Ukraine’s Ministry of Health and other partners operating in Ukraine to provide urgently needed medical aid, including critical care medicines, emergency response packs intended for first responders, oxygen concentrators, and other required medical aid.