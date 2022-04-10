The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Ukraine-Russia War: Apartment, school attacked in Luhansk - report

Air raid sirens heard in central Ukrainian oblasts of Dnipropetrovsk, Cherkasy and Kirovohrad and the east's Zaporizhzhia and Kharkiv oblasts.

By AARON REICH
Published: APRIL 10, 2022 07:28

Updated: APRIL 10, 2022 08:30
Firefighters walk next to a damaged five-storey building after shelling in the city of Sievierodonetsk, Luhansk region, Ukraine, in this handout photo released on March 28, 2022. (photo credit: State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Handout via REUTERS)
Firefighters walk next to a damaged five-storey building after shelling in the city of Sievierodonetsk, Luhansk region, Ukraine, in this handout photo released on March 28, 2022.
(photo credit: State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Handout via REUTERS)

An apartment building and a school were hit by Russian fire in the city of Sievierodonetsk in the Luhansk Oblast in east Ukraine in the early hours of Sunday morning as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues into its 46th day, Pravda reported, citing Luhansk Regional Military Administration head Serhiy Haidai.

No casualties have been reported at this time.

Air raid sirens went off in the central Ukrainian oblasts of Dnipropetrovsk, Cherkasy and Kirovohrad along with the Zaporizhzhia and Kharkiv oblasts in the East early Sunday.

Civilians

Russian forces continue to use improvised explosive devices (IEDs) to inflict casualties, lower morale, and restrict Ukrainian freedom of movement, according to British military intelligence on Saturday.

"Russian forces also continue to attack infrastructure targets with a high risk of collateral harm to civilians," the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

Russia's departure from northern Ukraine leaves evidence of the disproportionate targeting of non-combatants, the statement said.

Russia has denied targeting civilians in what it calls a "special operation" to demilitarise and "denazify" its southern neighbor.

Also Sunday, residents in the besieged region of Luhansk in eastern Ukraine will have nine trains to use for evacuation, Luhansk Oblast Governor Serhiy Gaidai wrote on Telegram.

This is a developing story.

Jerusalem Post Staff and Reuters contributed to this report.



