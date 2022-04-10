Ukraine-Russia War: Apartment, school attacked in Luhansk - report

An apartment building and a school were hit by Russian fire in the city of Sievierodonetsk in the Luhansk Oblast in east Ukraine in the early hours of Sunday morning as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues into its 46th day, Pravda reported, citing Luhansk Regional Military Administration head Serhiy Haidai.

No casualties have been reported at this time.

Air raid sirens went off in the central Ukrainian oblasts of Dnipropetrovsk, Cherkasy and Kirovohrad along with the Zaporizhzhia and Kharkiv oblasts in the East early Sunday.

Civilians

Russian forces continue to use improvised explosive devices (IEDs) to inflict casualties, lower morale, and restrict Ukrainian freedom of movement, according to British military intelligence on Saturday.

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 9 April 2022Find out more about the UK government's response: https://t.co/U5qWONizow #StandWithUkraine pic.twitter.com/z6k7bDdkq2 — Ministry of Defence (@DefenceHQ) April 9, 2022

"Russian forces also continue to attack infrastructure targets with a high risk of collateral harm to civilians," the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

Russia's departure from northern Ukraine leaves evidence of the disproportionate targeting of non-combatants, the statement said.

Russia has denied targeting civilians in what it calls a "special operation" to demilitarise and "denazify" its southern neighbor.

Also Sunday, residents in the besieged region of Luhansk in eastern Ukraine will have nine trains to use for evacuation, Luhansk Oblast Governor Serhiy Gaidai wrote on Telegram.

This is a developing story.

Jerusalem Post Staff and Reuters contributed to this report.