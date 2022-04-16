The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation
 

IQM, Hebrew University and Bar-Ilan University to advance quantum tech

IQM, Hebrew University of Jerusalem and Bar-Ilan University have started research cooperation on quantum technologies, with IQM providing commercial-grade quantum-computing hardware.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 16, 2022 17:34
IQM quantum technologies (photo credit: IQM)
IQM quantum technologies
(photo credit: IQM)

IQM, a Pan-European leader in quantum computers, along with the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and Bar-Ilan University - two of the top universities in the world - announced that they have begun cooperation on quantum computing, focusing on research, exchange of know-how and development of quantum hardware.

The cooperation will provide researchers at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, led by Professor Nadav Katz within its Physics Department and Quantum Information Science Center, and Bar-Ilan University, led by Professor Michael Stern, of the Department of Physics with commercial-grade quantum-computing hardware developed by IQM.

"We are excited about this new collaboration with IQM and have already measured several consistently high-coherence IQM devices in our lab in Israel.  This is just the beginning of a productive and fruitful joint venture,” shared Prof. Nadav Katz, director of HUJI’s Quantum Information Science Center.

Researchers in both universities will conduct experiments using IQMs hardware and further advance scientific development in the quantum computing field.

“We are very happy to be working with both the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and Bar-Ilan University and look forward to a fruitful long-term scientific and commercial cooperation. This announcement aligns well with our strategy to provide commercial-grade quantum-computing hardware to global research groups,” Dr. Juha Vartiainen, COO and co-founder of IQM said.

The initiative will also provide testing for IQM’s qubit technology and conduct experiments based on its hardware.

This long-term cooperation will result in significant scientific advancement in the field and help push academic research forward, as well as help create new product innovations.

This initiative highlights IQM’s new strategy of providing its customers and partners with direct access to hardware components.

 “This cooperation is also a significant milestone for our cooperation with the world-class quantum ecosystem in Israel. As quantum computers develop further, the know-how developed in Israel, for example around machine learning and quantum software is going to become more critical in the future,” adds Juha.

with the assistance of the new cooperation, all parties also aim to extend the collaboration toward building full-stack quantum computers for scientific and commercial purposes in Israel.

"We are proud to take part in a study that places Israel and its universities at the forefront of the global effort to develop quantum computers. The road is still long, but I believe that we at Bar-Ilan, together with our partners at the Hebrew University, will succeed in achieving groundbreaking results," said Prof. Michael Stern.



Tags Israel Hebrew University bar ilan university innovation Quantum computing
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Maariv - Passover times
Maariv - Passover guide
Maariv - Recipes for Passover
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by