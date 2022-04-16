IQM, Hebrew University and Bar-Ilan University to advance quantum tech

IQM, a Pan-European leader in quantum computers, along with the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and Bar-Ilan University - two of the top universities in the world - announced that they have begun cooperation on quantum computing, focusing on research, exchange of know-how and development of quantum hardware.

The cooperation will provide researchers at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, led by Professor Nadav Katz within its Physics Department and Quantum Information Science Center, and Bar-Ilan University, led by Professor Michael Stern, of the Department of Physics with commercial-grade quantum-computing hardware developed by IQM.

"We are excited about this new collaboration with IQM and have already measured several consistently high-coherence IQM devices in our lab in Israel. This is just the beginning of a productive and fruitful joint venture,” shared Prof. Nadav Katz, director of HUJI’s Quantum Information Science Center.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

Researchers in both universities will conduct experiments using IQMs hardware and further advance scientific development in the quantum computing field.

“We are very happy to be working with both the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and Bar-Ilan University and look forward to a fruitful long-term scientific and commercial cooperation. This announcement aligns well with our strategy to provide commercial-grade quantum-computing hardware to global research groups,” Dr. Juha Vartiainen, COO and co-founder of IQM said.

The initiative will also provide testing for IQM’s qubit technology and conduct experiments based on its hardware.

This long-term cooperation will result in significant scientific advancement in the field and help push academic research forward, as well as help create new product innovations.

This initiative highlights IQM’s new strategy of providing its customers and partners with direct access to hardware components.

“This cooperation is also a significant milestone for our cooperation with the world-class quantum ecosystem in Israel. As quantum computers develop further, the know-how developed in Israel, for example around machine learning and quantum software is going to become more critical in the future,” adds Juha.

with the assistance of the new cooperation, all parties also aim to extend the collaboration toward building full-stack quantum computers for scientific and commercial purposes in Israel.

"We are proud to take part in a study that places Israel and its universities at the forefront of the global effort to develop quantum computers. The road is still long, but I believe that we at Bar-Ilan, together with our partners at the Hebrew University, will succeed in achieving groundbreaking results," said Prof. Michael Stern.