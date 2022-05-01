The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Suez Canal sees record monthly revenue in April on higher traffic

By REUTERS
Published: MAY 1, 2022 12:41
A container ship sails at the Suez Canal, in Ismailia, Egypt March 31, 2021. Suez Canal Authority/Handout via REUTERS (photo credit: REUTERS)
A container ship sails at the Suez Canal, in Ismailia, Egypt March 31, 2021. Suez Canal Authority/Handout via REUTERS
(photo credit: REUTERS)

Egypt's Suez Canal recorded its highest monthly revenue to date in April, reaping $629 million in ship transit fees, the authority managing the waterway said on Sunday, as traffic rebounded from the impact of the pandemic.

The monthly revenue in April was 13.6% higher than a year ago, canal authority chairman Osama Rabie said in a statement.

The total number of ships that passed through the 193 km (120 miles) waterway that links the Red and the Mediterranean seas increased by 6.3% from a year ago to 1,929 vessels.

They carried cargoes weighing in total 114.5 million tonnes, the highest monthly net cumulative payload to transit the waterway, he said.

The number of oil tankers, liquefied natural gas tankers and container carriers increased respectively by 25.8%, 12% and 9% in April versus a year ago, he added.

A fisherman travels on a boat with his family in front of the Zim Europa container ship, in the Suez canal near Ismailia port city. (credit: REUTERS/AMR ABDALLAH DALSH) A fisherman travels on a boat with his family in front of the Zim Europa container ship, in the Suez canal near Ismailia port city. (credit: REUTERS/AMR ABDALLAH DALSH)

In addition to the impact of the pandemic, last year's flows were disrupted after a container ship ran aground in the canal in late March.



