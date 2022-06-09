The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation
 

Disney+ takes on rivals in Middle East streaming market

Netflix currently leads in the region, with more than 6.8 million subscribers.

By REUTERS
Published: JUNE 9, 2022 12:10
Disney+ logo. (photo credit: FLICKR)
Disney+ logo.
(photo credit: FLICKR)

Disney+ launched its streaming service in the Middle East and North Africa on Wednesday, vying for market share in a region where the population is young but few people so far use such services.

Disney+ said it had gone live in 16 Arab countries and was tailoring content for the region, including offering Arabic subtitles on most offerings, particularly popular content.

War of the streaming services

Netflix currently leads in the region, with more than 6.8 million subscribers, according to Digital TV Research. Starzplay, an Abu Dhabi-based competitor, ranks second with just under 2 million, followed by Amazon with 1.4 million.

Some competitors offer original Arabic content. Netflix is already working on second seasons for its popular series "Al Rawabi School for Girls" and "Finding Ola."

MBC Group's streaming platform, Shahid, has ordered an Arabic version of British comedy "The Office." Regional competitor OSN has an Arabic version of US legal series "Suits."

General view of a farewell event at Disney World on the final night before closure due to coronavirus concerns, in Orlando, Florida, U.S., March 15, 2020 (credit: THRILL GEEK/VIA REUTERS)General view of a farewell event at Disney World on the final night before closure due to coronavirus concerns, in Orlando, Florida, U.S., March 15, 2020 (credit: THRILL GEEK/VIA REUTERS)

OSN previously had rights to carry Disney+ original content.

Starzplay is also working on original Arabic content, its CEO Maaz Sheikh told Reuters last week. He said the region had plenty of room for growth, since streaming penetration was 10%.

Digital TV Research forecasts that Netflix will grow its base to 11 million by 2027 and that Disney+ will by then take the second spot with nearly 6.5 million. Amazon is seen reaching 4.8 million subscribers by 2027 and Starzplay just under 3 million.

At a Disney+ pre-launch event at Dubai Opera, Mohamed Diab, the Egyptian director of Marvel Studios' "Moon Knight," was promoting the original superhero series, which is making its regional debut.

His wife, Sarah Goher, was also a producer on the series, which features ancient Egyptian gods.



Tags entertainment Middle East Disney
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by