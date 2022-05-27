The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Celebrity News & Culture

'Stranger Things’ season 4 was filmed in a prison where Nazis jailed Jews

Lukiškės prison was also where Begin was imprisoned for eight months in 1940 and 1941 because of his Zionist activity within the Soviet Union.

By PHILISSA CRAMER/JTA
Published: MAY 27, 2022 18:08
The Netflix logo is seen on their office in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, US July 16, 2018. (photo credit: REUTERS/LUCY NICHOLSON/FILE PHOTO)
The Netflix logo is seen on their office in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, US July 16, 2018.
(photo credit: REUTERS/LUCY NICHOLSON/FILE PHOTO)

(JTA) — Now streaming on Netflix: scenes from inside a notorious Lithuanian prison whose inmates have included Jews en route to being murdered by Nazis and future Israeli prime minister Menachem Begin.

Part of season four of “Stranger Things,” the teen hero sci-fi series, was filmed inside Lukiškės Prison in Vilnius, according to promotional materials distributed by the Lithuanian capital’s tourism board. The prison was used for a century before closing in 2019; it has now been converted into cultural center where guests can stay in a “Stranger Things”-themed cell for 107 Euros ($114) a night.

History

During Lukiškės’ century of operation, it was the site of imprisonment, torture and executions for political prisoners. In 1941, the first people to be murdered in the Ponary massacre were 348 Jews and others who had been imprisoned at Lukiškės. Nearly 100,000 people, mostly Jewish, would be murdered at the Ponary site near Vilnius, formerly known as Vilna, in the subsequent months.

Lukiškės was also where Begin was imprisoned for eight months in 1940 and 1941 because of his Zionist activity within the Soviet Union. His time there was marked by “extremely cold and hungry conditions,” according to a timeline assembled by the Menachem Begin Heritage Center, and was followed by deportation to a Soviet penal colony. That ultimately may have saved his life, as he was freed when the Nazis invaded the Soviet Union and ultimately was able to make his way to what would become Israel, where he became the sixth prime minister in 1977. Much of his family was murdered.

Another Jewish activist, Jakub Wygodzki, died at Lukiškės Prison when he was imprisoned there after the Nazis invaded in 1941. A physician, Zionist and supporter of Jewish aid groups, he was 84.

An illustration photo shows the logo of Netflix, the American provider of on-demand internet streaming media. (credit: REUTERS)An illustration photo shows the logo of Netflix, the American provider of on-demand internet streaming media. (credit: REUTERS)

Vilna was a hub of European Jewish culture in the 19th and early 20th centuries. During the Holocaust, the Nazis and local collaborators killed more than 90% of Lithuanian Jews; the city is currently home to just one functioning synagogue, which shut down temporarily in 2019 because of security concerns.

“Stranger Things” has been one of Netflix’s most popular shows since its debut in 2016. Due to the release’s proximity to a Texas elementary school shooting that killed 19 children and two adults, US viewers will see a content card at the start of the fourth season, which was released Friday, noting that the show “Contains graphic violence involving children.”



Tags television nazi prison netflix
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Ancient 'Dragon of Death' flying reptile discovered in Argentina

Pterosaur (Illustrative).
2

'The Nazis are coming' - Beverly Hills hotel guests harassed by white supremacists

A Nazi armband with a swastika displayed in the Deutsches Historisches Museum, Berlin, Germany
3

Wow! Signal: Origin of possible alien signal narrowed down - study

Radio telescopes, which are used to find radio broadcasts from space (Illustrative).
4

Monkeypox: Health ministry confirms only one person contracted virus

An electron microscopic (EM) image shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virus particles as well as crescents and spherical particles of immature virions, obtained from a clinical human skin sample associated with the 2003 prairie dog outbreak in this undated image obtained by Reuters on May 18, 2022
5

Asteroid the size of a small island to fly past Earth this Friday

CURRENTLY, 1,113,527 asteroids are known to exist in the solar system.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by