Israeli cannabis start-up launches exciting new product

"Adhering to existing regulations regarding the growing conditions of cannabis will help reduce cases of mold and fungus, yet only up to a certain level," emphasizes Assaf Sela, CEO of the medical cannabis manufacturing company Medican Pharma.

The Medican Group led by brothers Assaf and Tal Sela is the fourth generation to work in agriculture and innovation. The brothers entered the field of medical cannabis when their grandmother was diagnosed with dementia and began treatment with medical cannabis.

Over the years of treatment and after seeing its transformative effects, the family began to research, study and explore methods to ensure the complete maintenance of safety, uniformity and quality to allow adherence to a therapeutic sequence of medical cannabis products for patients.

Sela explains that overcrowding of plants, fluctuations in the weather, improper growingth conditions, non-compliance with the sanitation requirements of planting spaces along with lack of care for the drying and aging processes and more can lead to the development of undesirable conditions that cause molds, fungi, and consequently poor quality medical cannabis.

The company recently launched a new product, Allegro, from the cannabis brand series SEVEN. This is an ultra-premium level medical cannabis, grown under controlled and optimal conditions. The cultivation was done at a facility that the company established in the central area for the growth and harvesting of medical cannabis.

Hundreds of Israelis gather in Rabin Square in Tel Aviv on April 20, 2021to protest in favor of cannabis legalization and for reforms in the medical cannabis market. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/ MAARIV)

This facility is a unique combination of high-tech, agro-tech and pharma-tech. It’s a clean, closed and completely controlled environment which allows for optimal care for product safety, without using pesticides, and which is able to maintain the concentration of active ingredients of the plants at the maximum levels and evenly throughout the various growth cycles.

The company distributes its products through Madison Pharma and participates in clinical trials.

The medical cannabis market is growing in Israel, one of the first countries in the world to approve its use, along with countries such as the USA, Canada and Germany. The market in Israel is measured by the number of patients and licenses issued by the Ministry of Health. As of February 2022: over 62,000 licenses were granted against the background of chronic pain, over 13,000 for cancer patients, and over 12,000 with psychiatry issues.

Medican strives to grow the safest and highest quality medical cannabis out of a commitment to the public and while meeting the most stringent regulatory requirements. The company aims to produce medical cannabis with a strong emphasis on safety, quality and freshness at the highest levels.

"At Medican, we place the patient at the center and invest a lot of effort and resources to ensure a therapeutic sequence for the product, while maintaining a maximum level of uniformity of the entire concentration of active ingredients between batches," Sela emphasizes.