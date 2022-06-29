The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Children learn to become FoodTech entrepreneurs in Israel's hummus capital

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 29, 2022 08:33
Children attended an event where they learn to become FoodTech entrepreneurs on Tuesday in Abu Ghosh, a city that is considered to be Israel's hummus capital.

Located a few kilometers west of Jerusalem, the event is part of an initiative by entrepreneur and investor Erel Margalit that is called "BaKehila," which first arrived in the city four years ago in collaboration with the local municipality, community center and volunteers from learning centers with experience in working with children grades 3-6.

Among the attendees of the meeting included Margalit himself and the mayor of Abu Ghosh Salim Jaber. 

The meeting itself engages with thousands of children all over Israel in innovation and entrepreneurship and gives them direct exposure to the tech industry.

Goal and organization of the event

The goal of the event is to hopefully establish a connection between the young children of Abu Ghosh, the tech industry and technological innovation. The children involved come from elementary schools from many municipalities.

Hummus and Falafel, Israel's favorite chickpea-based dishes (credit: AMMAR AWAD / REUTERS)Hummus and Falafel, Israel's favorite chickpea-based dishes (credit: AMMAR AWAD / REUTERS)

The meeting itself will also showcase a production overview of chickpea powder - to which InnovoPro was one of the first companies in the world to produce concentrated chickpea protein. InnovoPro has also developed products based on chickpea since then such as hard cheeses, crackers and mayonnaise.



