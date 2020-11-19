The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Abu Gosh delivered at your doorstep

The fresh hummus of Abu Shukri is packed in a cooler and arrives at your doorstep, ready to take out to a picnic or eat at home with friends.

By NERIA BARR  
NOVEMBER 19, 2020
They say that if you won’t come to Abu Gosh it will come to you. Right?
So when customers stopped arriving due to the lockdowns, a few culinary establishments from the picturesque village located on Route 1 between Jerusalem and Tel Aviv got together and began to bring the Abu Gosh experience to their customers.
The fresh hummus of Abu Shukri, from the Lebanese restaurant, together with tahini, tabbouleh and labaneh, rolled vine leaves, stuffed cabbage and peppers from the “The Stuffing Queen” (Memulaim), baklava with pistachio and other sweets from Abu Daoud, a bottle of virgin olive oil from the Latroun monastery, freshly ground Arab coffee, spices and olives and more – all that is packed in a cooler and arrives to your doorstep, ready to take out to a picnic or eat at home with friends.
They will also have vegan or vegetarian options, as well as gluten free ones.
Prices range around NIS 299-NIS 429.
Order weekly by Wednesday and receive by Thursday. www.abughosh4u.co.il


