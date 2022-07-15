The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Self-driving cars: The future of Formula racing

The Formula team at the Technion-Israel Institute of Technology in Haifa recently unveiled its new car which for the first time, was an autonomous electric vehicle (A-EV).

By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Published: JULY 15, 2022 11:27

Updated: JULY 15, 2022 11:28
The Formula Technion Team. From right to left, standing: Itamar Ventura, Keren Grinberg, Sharon Goldstein, Muans Omari, Doron Shpigel, Dima Abu Romi, Ayham Abu Eid and Ahmad Rabi. Bottom: Salman Abdalla, Oriel Mizrahi. (photo credit: NITZAN ZOHAR/TECHNION SPOKESPERSON'S OFFICE)
(photo credit: NITZAN ZOHAR/TECHNION SPOKESPERSON'S OFFICE)

Electric and autonomous vehicles have been recognized as the future instead of those that run on gasoline – even in car racing. The Formula team at the Technion-Israel Institute of Technology in Haifa recently unveiled its new car that for the first time, was an autonomous electric vehicle (A-EV).

The car world of today is shifting to electric and autonomous vehicles, and the Formula Student competitions have embraced this trend.

Team leader Muans Omari

The Formula Technion project was established in 2012 in the Faculty of Mechanical Engineering and has grown steadily since then. Today, the project is open to students from a variety of Technion faculties who work together to build the car that competes in the Formula Student competitions in Europe. So far, the cars built by the Formula Technion teams have met with great success in these competitions, and now, they hope its first-ever A-EV will do as well. 

Muans Omari, who is leading the team, said: “The car world of today is shifting to electric and autonomous vehicles, and the Formula Student competitions have embraced this trend. In the new car we have just unveiled, we expressed the tech revolution through a change of color, from red/black to blue, white, and light grey, colors that today stand for electric propulsion. Making the transition from an internal combustion engine to an electric propulsion system is far from easy and took a lot of work and learning. But we believe in our chances of achieving good results in the upcoming competitions, which will be taking place in Germany and Spain.”

Formula Student competition

The unveiling ceremony for the new Formula Vehicle. (credit: NITZAN ZOHAR/TECHNION SPOKESPERSON'S OFFICE) The unveiling ceremony for the new Formula Vehicle. (credit: NITZAN ZOHAR/TECHNION SPOKESPERSON'S OFFICE)

The Formula Student competition is a platform for new technological developments. Teams are tested and their performance is rated based on a combination of engineering challenges plus driving skills demonstrated on the track. The goal of the project is to enable engineering students – and those in other fields – to acquire practical knowledge in planning as well as manufacturing, and in this way, to prepare them for professional life.

Last year, following travel restrictions imposed due to the pandemic, the first Israeli Formula Student Race was held, with the participation of the Technion, Tel Aviv University, and Ben-Gurion University. The Technion team won first place.



