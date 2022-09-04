Your next EV could produce drinking water from thin air

Have you ever wanted to cruise down the highway while drinking a glass of moisture pulled from the very air your car is plowing through? Probably not — but soon American drivers will be able to do it anyway. Emerging electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer Mullen Automotive has signed a partnership with Israeli start-up Watergen to develop and equip Mullen’s portfolio of electric vehicles with the ability to produce fresh drinking water from thin air.

The rising popularity of electric vehicles (EVs) has led to a new wave of emerging EV manufacturers, representing a departure from the automotive industry’s history of domination at the hands of long-standing producers. Younger brands have begun to emerge, each with their own nifty tricks that they hope will give them an edge in the burgeoning EV marketplace.

Mullen is no different, and the manufacturer’s CEO and chairman David Michery has implied that the innovation (slated for initial testing in the first quarter of 2023) could help it stand out from the pack.

“Mullen will be the first automotive company to launch and implement Watergen for our entire portfolio of Electric Vehicles,” he said. “The opportunities for air-to-water vehicle applications are endless and Mullen is proud to partner with Watergen on this game-changing technology.”

Watergen is an Israel-based company developing atmospheric water generation (AWG) technology and equipment that creates drinking water from the moisture found in common household air.

A Watergen machine produces clean drinking-quality water from the air (credit: PR)

Watergen's partnership with Mullen

As a result of the partnership with Mullen, Watergen’s “air to clean drinking water” technology will allow the EV manufacturer’s vehicles to generate a fresh supply of hot and cold drinking water for vehicle occupants. This technology is envisioned for Mullen’s fleet of EV Cargo vans and can be utilized in both commercial and recreational vehicle settings. The air-to-water systems will provide up to 5 liters of drinking water daily — directly from the air — while the vehicle is moving.

By implementing its technology via Mullen’s vehicles, Watergen hopes to reach a broader audience of potential users, which would further its principle goal of eliminating drinking water shortages in any location, at any time, while enabling the elimination of carbon-intensive supply chains and environmentally-harmful plastic waste.

“The cooperation with Mullen takes us another step towards a cleaner environment and a unique and uncompromising vehicle experience,” said Steve Elbaz, Watergen’s VP Mobility. “We are working and will continue to work for a clean future not just for us, but for every person in this world.”