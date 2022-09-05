Hi-tech drone systems could replace farmers in the field

Noam Azran and Dvir Cohen, two farmers from Upper Galilee, developed an automatic farming system that uses special drones and optimizes outdated work methods.

The system, called "Joe" - after the shepherd dog that was the inspiration for the idea - will be presented at the agricultural exhibition "Agromshov", which will be held between September 5-6 at Jerusalem's International Convention Center, where various developments will be presented.

Azran and Cohen founded the company out of a need to optimize traditional and outdated work methods and put an end to the exhausting daily routine of cattle farmers while utilizing an easy and user-friendly interface without the need for technological training.

"Joe" is a sophisticated system, after calculating a route, it can go out into the field and locate the heads of cattle, sending back a detailed report to the farmer that includes the location and health status of the animals.

The system is also able to identify and report on the condition of the facilities in the field and other problems such as breaches in the fence, an empty water trough, a calving cow, and intruders, issues that can cost even the most experienced farmer many hours of work.

Agromshov Agricultural Exhibition

Agromshov Agricultural Exhibition 2022 will be held in the Nation Buildings in Jerusalem on September 5-6, 2022. As part of the exhibition, a variety of advanced and innovative technologies will be presented to the world of agriculture, and professional conferences will be held.

The Agromshov exhibition will be held for the 31st year, it is the leading and largest exhibition in Israel for agriculture, with hundreds of exhibitors and thousands of farmers and entrepreneurs, including some from overseas, in the field of agriculture.