The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation
 

ICL launches groundbreaking biodegradable coated fertilizer technology

ICL expects to have the new coating ready for farmers in the EU by 2023 and, in order to meet expected market demand, is investing $20 million in a new production line for eqo.x release technology.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: SEPTEMBER 5, 2022 11:51
A tractor sprays pesticides on wheat crops to be harvested this year, in Arapongas, Brazil (photo credit: REUTERS)
A tractor sprays pesticides on wheat crops to be harvested this year, in Arapongas, Brazil
(photo credit: REUTERS)

ICL, a leading global specialty minerals company, launched eqo.x, a rapidly biodegradable release technology designed for open-field agriculture on Sunday.

This innovative solution is achieved through a coating that will reduce nutrient loss and by increasing nutrient use efficiency (NUE) by up to 80% will help farmers maximize agricultural crop performance while also limiting environmental impact.

The release technology also allows for increased or similar yields with reduced fertilizer rates, can help reduce the number and amount of nitrogen applications, and provide consistent and predictable nutrient release.

“ICL is proud to introduce our most advanced CRF coating, eqo.x rapidly biodegrading release technology, which will both help regulate the release of nutrients on a daily basis – by responding to each crop’s specific needs – and result in higher nutrient use efficiency,” said Elad Aharonson, president of Innovative Ag Solutions for ICL.

“ICL is proud to introduce our most advanced CRF coating, eqo.x rapidly biodegrading release technology, which will both help regulate the release of nutrients on a daily basis – by responding to each crop’s specific needs – and result in higher nutrient use efficiency.”

Elad Aharonson

“Our innovative, sustainable, new technology will provide precision nutrition through a coating, which biodegrades more rapidly, and helps improve yield, reduce nutrient loss and simplify fertilizer application. Not only will this benefit farmers, but it will also help the environment, as it will greatly reduce the leaching of nutrients into both the soil and groundwater when compared to conventional fertilizers,” Aharonson added.

The new technology is the first to provide a controlled release fertilizer (CRF) coating for urea, which biodegrades more rapidly, and was specifically designed to meet future European fertilizer standards which are set to go into effect in 2026.

How will controlled release fertilizer assist nutrient loss reduction?

The controlled release fertilizer will be applied to ICL’s CRF products for agricultural crops, including its Agromaster and Agrocote brands, and will help achieve a reduction in nutrient losses. Nutrient loss reduction is a key tool of both the European Farm to Fork strategy and the EU Soil Strategy, which aims to reduce nutrient loss by at least 50% by 2030.

ICL expects to have the new coating ready for farmers in the European Union by 2023 and, in order to meet expected market demand, is investing $20 million in a new production line for eqo.x release technology at its Heerlen facility in the Netherlands.



Tags business technology agriculture innovation Farming
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by