Hello Heart's My Cholesterol in action

There is a growing trend in the med-tech space dedicated to simplifying the process of keeping track of all of the goops and gunks in your body that may show early signs of health concerns, like urine, blood and of course, cholesterol. Hello Heart, an Israeli med-tech company, has developed the latest tool to help those concerned with the latter: the My Cholesterol app, an extension of the company’s proprietary application, which allows users to easily track and understand their cholesterol levels and provides personalized insights based on peer-reviewed, published recommendations.

High cholesterol is very common among older members of the US population, appearing frequently in people above the age of 41. However, due to a lack of recognizable symptoms, it can be difficult to know if one’s cholesterol levels are high. Hello Heart aims to solve that issue by offering a simpler and more convenient way for lovers of fatty foods to keep an eye on their health levels.

The new product allows users to import their cholesterol levels from their doctor’s office, health clinic or otherwise; it also reminds them when next to get tested, and enables easy scheduling at nearby clinics. Through a gamified presentation method, users can finally enjoy the process of keeping track of their cholesterol trends over time, alongside personalized explanations of their lipid panels.

“We’re thrilled to launch the first cholesterol digital therapeutic, enabling the over 60% of Americans struggling with heart health to take better control via a comprehensive view of their readings, as well as personalized trends and insights,” said Maayan Cohen, co-founder and CEO of Hello Heart. “Today, patients can receive stats and figures about their health from their provider, but they may not always have the right tools to understand or take action on the results. Providing easily accessible data and insights via My Cholesterol can help people understand how their behaviors impact their heart health and empower them to take action in order to improve.”

Hello Heart has also emphasized the importance of cardiovascular health awareness for women, as heart attacks carry a higher mortality rate in women. In terms of cholesterol, women and men possess different “normal ranges” for several readings, notably high-density lipoprotein (HDL). Citing the importance of recognizing the innate differences between women and men’s cardiovascular health, Hello Heart’s new cholesterol feature provides a personalized, born-gender-based view of readings.

Hello Heart's My Cholesterol in action (credit: HELLO HEART)

Managing risk factors

“Behaviors and lifestyle choices can have a significant impact on improving high blood pressure and high cholesterol levels.” Dr. Sanjeev Aggarwal, medical advisor, Hello Heart

“Managing all risk factors that contribute to heart disease is crucial to keeping the pump and pipes of our cardiovascular system healthy,” said Dr. Sanjeev Aggarwal, medical advisor at Hello Heart and former chief of cardiovascular surgery at Beaumont Health. “Fortunately, behaviors and lifestyle choices can have a significant impact on improving high blood pressure and high cholesterol levels.”

“Hello Heart is the first platform of its kind that is empowering users holistically in all aspects of their heart health,” said Aggarwal. “Giving users the ability to track, understand and manage risk factors over time is critical to battle against cardiovascular disease, which remains the number one killer in our country for both men and women.”