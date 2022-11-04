The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
Elon Musk ends work-from-home, ‘days of rest’ at Twitter

Twitter employees have also been pushed to work “24/7” on implementing new changes as Musk threatens to lay off roughly half of Twitter’s 7,500-strong workforce.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 4, 2022 05:44
: Elon Musk's twitter account is seen on a smartphone in front of the Twitter logo in this photo illustration taken, April 15, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/ILLUSTRATION)
: Elon Musk's twitter account is seen on a smartphone in front of the Twitter logo in this photo illustration taken, April 15, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/ILLUSTRATION)

Controversial billionaire Elon Musk has made headlines for diminishing Twitter’s content moderation and un-banning prominent suspended Twitter accounts since his purchase of the social media giant was finalized last month. Musk now aims to eliminate Twitter’s “days of rest” and work-from-home policies, sources told Bloomberg on Thursday.

The policy, meant to help reduce burnout among Twitter staff, is among the latest overhauls by Musk. 

Musk, the world’s richest person with an estimated net worth of around $210 billion, took Twitter private last month after a prolonged legal saga for $44 billion.

Twitter employees have also been pushed to work “24/7” on implementing new changes as Musk threatens to lay off roughly half of Twitter’s 7,500-strong workforce.

Twitter’s newest changes

Musk began his tenure as Twitter owner by firing prominent executives, such as former CEO Parag Agrawal, while they were still on-site at the Twitter facilities. He then vowed to un-block prominent accounts that had previously been banned, such as former US President Donald Trump’s and controversial social media influencer Andrew Tate’s account. 

Musk is also revamping Twitter’s verification process and will now charge $8 per month for a new service called “Twitter Blue” in lieu of the old system that verified accounts of public interest, such as celebrities and reporters.

The “days of rest” was a policy implemented by Twitter during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The policy, along with the work-from-home model that became ubiquitous during the pandemic, is now a thing of the past. 



