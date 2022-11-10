The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
US Hatzalah to start using Magen David Adom's emergency AI dispatch software

The technology, which using AI instantly locates and dispatches the nearest first responders and ambulances to a medical emergency, was showcased at the Hatzalah Expo in New Jersey.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 10, 2022 00:14
Ido Rosenblatt of MDA demonstrates the MDA dispatch software to Hatzalah volunteers in American (photo credit: Magen David Adom)
(photo credit: Magen David Adom)

Israel's national emergency service Magen David Adom (MDA) announced on Tuesday that its artificial intelligence-powered dispatch software will be made available to Hatzalah emergency service organizations across the United States.

How does MDA's AI dispatch work?

In Israel, callers to MDA’s 101 hotline are connected to a medical professional, either an EMT or paramedic, within four seconds, who can assess the emergency through a conversation with the caller or by the system’s ability to provide a live video stream of the scene.

Using the technology, MDA can instantly geolocate the caller and simultaneously dispatch the nearest ambulance and seven nearest first responders to the scene, irrespective of whether they are from Magen David Adom or any Hatzalah group.

Hatzalah, a Jewish volunteer emergency medical service organization serving primarily areas with Jewish communities worldwide, was founded by Rabbi Hershel Weber, who was in attendance at Tuesday's expo alongside MDA's founder Uri Shacham.

MDA teams arrive to treat stabbing victim in Jerusalem (credit: MDA SPOKESPERSON) MDA teams arrive to treat stabbing victim in Jerusalem (credit: MDA SPOKESPERSON)

Shacham expressed excitement about collaborating with Hatzalah for a united cause.

“It was a profound privilege to meet with the legendary Rabbi Hershel Weber, the man who inspired the concept of Hatzalah worldwide,” Shacham said. “From the simple idea of volunteers saving lives in Williamsburg, Hatzalah has become a global movement with chapters across America, Israel, and around the world.

"Magen David Adom has partnered with Hatzalah to train volunteers and, in turn, has been strengthened by those volunteers flying to Israel to assist during times of war and national emergency. We are one people with one mission: to save lives,” he added.



