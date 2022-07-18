The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation All News
 

MDA awarded for use of GSI technology in their work as first responders

GIS technology is central to Israel's national medical emergency dispatch system, which is operated by MDA.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 18, 2022 17:17
Magen David Adom has used GIS technology as the backbone of its cutting-edge dispatch center, as well as its consumer emergency and first-responder phone apps. (photo credit: MAGEN DAVID ADOM)
Magen David Adom has used GIS technology as the backbone of its cutting-edge dispatch center, as well as its consumer emergency and first-responder phone apps.
(photo credit: MAGEN DAVID ADOM)

Israel's paramedic and red cross service Magen David Adom (MDA) has been presented with an award last week for its innovative use of geographic information system (GIS) technology, which it uses as the foundation for its world-famous computer-assisted ambulance dispatch system.

The award was presented by the founder and president of GIS technology provider Esri, at the company's annual users conference in San Diego, California. At the conference, the company singled out MDA and the way in which they implement GIS technology in their day-to-day work.

How does GIS technology work?

GIS technology is a computer system for capturing, storing, checking and displaying data related to positions and locations across the globe. By relating seemingly unrelated data, GIS can allow individuals and organizations to better understand their spatial relationships with others.

The GIS technology is central to Israel's national medical emergency dispatch system, which is operated by MDA. The technology is embedded in the phone applications of an estimated 40,000 EMTs and first responders nationwide, allowing MDA to instantly geolocate ambulances in medical emergencies and dispatch the 10 nearest first responders to the scene.

MDA has also used this technology to create dispatch systems for other emergency organizations including Israel’s Fire and Rescue Service, the Philippines Red Cross, and Hatzalah South Florida.

Magen David Adom has used GIS technology as the backbone of its cutting-edge dispatch center, as well as its consumer emergency and first-responder phone apps.(credit: MAGEN DAVID ADOM)Magen David Adom has used GIS technology as the backbone of its cutting-edge dispatch center, as well as its consumer emergency and first-responder phone apps.(credit: MAGEN DAVID ADOM)

According to a time analysis carried out by the organization earlier this year, MDA first responders arrive at the scene of medical emergencies ahead of any other first responders around 91% of the time.

“The GIS technology touches virtually every aspect of our work,” said Ido Rosenblat, chief information officer for Magen David Adom, “and is a key reason we can reach the scene of a medical emergency faster than any other EMS organization in Israel,” he said.

“MDA’s goal is to have the best-trained and best-equipped EMTs and paramedics in the world and provide them with the best technology to reach the scene more quickly and better informed about the emergency,” he added. “If you can do that, you’re going to have an impact on patient outcomes and save even more lives.”

“MDA’s goal is to have the best-trained and best-equipped EMTs and paramedics in the world and provide them with the best technology to reach the scene more quickly and better informed about the emergency. If you can do that, you’re going to have an impact on patient outcomes and save even more lives.”

Ido Rosenblat, chief information officer for Magen David Adom


Tags Magen David Adom technology israeli medical technology first aid emergency
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by