Tnuva to raise prices of various products by more than 4.5%

The food production giant Tnuva will increase the prices of dairy products that are not under supervision by an average rate of 4.7% with a maximum increase of 4.9% on some products. The price increase will take effect on November 22, according to Calcalist.

Among the dairy products whose prices will increase are cheese, butter, milk-based drinks and yogurts. Although they do not contain milk, the price of Tnuva's milk substitutes will also increase, including soy drinks, oat drinks, tofu products, cheese substitutes and yogurt substitutes.

This is a proportional increase in light of the significant price increase in raw resources, primarily the price of raw milk, which has increased by 24% since 2019, according to the company.

The price of raw milk, which is a central component of the production cost of dairy products (about 50% of the production cost), is set once a quarter by the state and as of October 1 stands at a record price of about NIS 2.465 per liter, after the last three years its price has risen by NIS 0.49.

In light of the increase in the price of raw milk and the significant increase in the prices of additional raw resources, the joint price committee of the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Agriculture recommended as early as March 2022 to update the prices of controlled milk products at a rate of 6.49%.

Tnuva decided not to raise prices for customers in the retail and institutional markets on a number of products, including all Tnuva natural BIO yogurt products, all cottage products, low-lactose 2%milk, lactose-free 3% milk, Tnuva 4% yogurt and Tnuva ALTERNATIVE 1 liter soy drink.

Shufersal refuses to sell price-increased products

Supermarket giant Shufersal, which has positioned itself as being at the forefront of the fight against the raising costs of products, does not intend to approve the price increases of one of the largest suppliers in Israel this time either. Tarra products have not been sold on the shelves of Israel's largest food retailer since last month after the dairy producer owned by the central beverage company raised its prices.

Since the wave of price increases began in the summer, Shufersal has announced categorically that it will not approve price increases, and two weeks ago hung signs in the supermarket's branches informing customers of the possibility of shortages in a variety of products, according to globes.

"As Shufersal has made clear in recent weeks, raising prices for the Israeli consumer is out of the question at this time," The company stated.