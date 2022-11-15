The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
Impact investing: Eitan Neishlos to speak at the Jerusalem Post Morocco Conference

By ALAN ROSENBAUM
Published: NOVEMBER 15, 2022 18:33
Eitan Neishlos, president and founder of Neishlos Capital and its philanthropic arm, the Neishlos Foundation (photo credit: Tali Natapov - Neishlos Foundation)
Eitan Neishlos, president and founder of Neishlos Capital and its philanthropic arm, the Neishlos Foundation
(photo credit: Tali Natapov - Neishlos Foundation)

Eitan Neishlos, president and founder of Neishlos Capital and its philanthropic arm, the Neishlos Foundation, will be speaking at the Jerusalem Post Group’s Global Investment Forum 2022 in Marrakech, Morocco, on Thursday, November 17. The conference is sponsored by the Jerusalem Post Group and its media partners – Global Media Holdings in Morocco and the Khaleej Times in the United Arab Emirates.

Neishlos, an experienced entrepreneur and a rising young leader in the Jewish world, will speak about ways in which he draws on his professional and corporate success to drive impact in the world of philanthropy. His foundation has worked to create international social impact campaigns involving the future generation in initiatives focused on standing up for Israel and promoting Holocaust education in the Arab and Islamic world.

Recently appointed Founder and Ambassador of the International March of the Living in the Gulf states, Neishlos has spearheaded the “Soul to Sole” campaign, in partnership with the International March of the Living and the Auschwitz-Birkenau Foundation, launching a global campaign to preserve 8,000 shoes belonging to children, most of them Jewish, the vast majority of whom were murdered in the Auschwitz concentration and extermination camp. Without immediate conservation, these shoes are in danger of disappearing as historical documentation of life and death. With seed funding from the Neishlos Foundation, work has begun to conserve the shoes, while a global fundraising campaign has been launched to support the ongoing project.

At the conference, Neishlos will be participating in a panel together with Revital Yakin-Krakovsky, Deputy CEO of the International March of the Living and Wojciech Soczewica, Director-General of the Auschwitz-Birkenau Foundation.



