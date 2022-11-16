New social networking app connects Jewish women

Momentum, a global movement for Jewish mothers, has launched Yomm, the first social networking app designed to bring Jewish women closer together to learn, spark conversations, connect.

Yomm, the Hebrew word for "day," was created by Momentum, in partnership with the Mayberg Foundation, the Israeli Ministry of Diaspora Affairs, Debra and David Magerman, and Momentum Canada.

"The magic of the Momentum journey where Jewish women from all over the world meet in Israel to uncover something deeper about themselves and their heritage is now finally available on your phone,” said Lori Palatnik, Momentum’s Founding Director.

“Whether a woman has already embarked on our in-person experience or is only just getting acquainted with us, Yomm provides them with the ability to continue to grow in their individual, spiritual and communal journey while virtually connecting to other Jewish women around the globe.”

The app provides users with interactive "journeys" that touch on the communal, spiritual and social, Yomm encourages Jewish women and particularly mothers to “switch off the busyness of the outside world.”

A journey of personal discovery

The “journeys,” or tracks, are centered around personal discovery and learning while connecting with a global community of Jewish women, exploring Jewish wisdom and traditions.

Women can embark on each journey solo or with others, directly messaging each other. In Yomm’s innovative Soul Full feature, users are invited to discover new facets of blessings where they can curate their own personalized prayer collection.

“Connecting with people is powerful. It’s what brought you all together this week here in Israel,” Jordana Cutler, Public Policy Director for Israel and the Jewish Diaspora at Meta, said during a Momentum launch event on November 7.

“When I heard that Momentum was launching an app, I was so excited about its mission statement. It’s all about connection. Sometimes, you might be the only woman around, the only mom around, the only Jew around. Our people were connected to each other in ancient times and we’re all connected to each other today. It’s just easier because of technology, but you’ll always be able to connect to each other."

Momentum has also launched a complementary website that enables Jewish women to tell their stories in different languages and from different countries.

The website provides an interactive spinning globe where 40 Jewish women from countries around the world like Cameroon, the Czech Republic, India, El Salvador, the United States, and others share their Jewish journeys and everyday lives via high-quality, personal videos. Visitors are then encouraged to add to the conversation by submitting their own testimonies.

Founded in 2009, Momentum’s four central goals are connecting to Jewish values, engaging with Israel, taking action, and fostering unity without uniformity.

The limitations on travel presented by the COVID-19 pandemic motivated the Ministry of Diaspora Affairs to tap Momentum to create a digital experience capturing the magic and wonder of the organization’s immersive trips and retreats for Jewish women, translating that experience into an ongoing digital journey.