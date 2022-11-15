A new simple, yet impactful technological initiative calls for Jews or just average people who are against hate speech and racism to join a virtual community of individuals who combat antisemitism online. In the wake of recent events and the significant global rise in antisemitism online, the Combat Antisemitism Movement (CAM) and the Fighting Online Antisemitism (FOA) organization have launched a new portal called ‘Report It’ to help people report and fight against antisemitic content online.

‘Report It’ is very simple, the idea is to easily learn how to report hateful content on the most popular social media platforms, like Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter and YouTube, in an easy and anonymous manner. Even without signing up, you can just go to their website and find recommendations of posts or content on social media platforms that you will be asked to report as hate speech or incitement. One of the posts recommended for complaint on Tuesday is a Facebook post that claims “the Jews killed Jesus… And they’re always stirring the trouble spot, like greedy spoiled greedy children.” A few clicks and this post can be reported.

“For too long, there was a sense of helplessness around the ubiquitous nature of antisemitism online and the average person did not think they could make a difference. This is now changing because now we fight not as individuals, but as a community. There is power in this to make the necessary change and for a feeling of agency in this fight.” CEO of CAM Sacha Roytman Dratwa

“The worst ethnicity is being a Jew,” a tweet said. “Hitler was right. Where is he when you need him? Free Palestine.”

Screenshot of online antisemitism (credit: Report It)

The worst ethnicity is being a Jew. Hitler was right. Where is he when you need him !!! Free Palestine — Fabian Sanchez (@Fabianezmoney1) November 4, 2022

If these posts or tweets are reported by enough users, ‘Report It’ heads think that they will be erased or blocked.

Reporting online antisemitism is important

“This new platform is a game-changer in the fight against online antisemitism because it provides all the basic tools for anyone and everyone to report this hateful content and get it banned,” said CEO of CAM Sacha Roytman Dratwa. “For too long, there was a sense of helplessness around the ubiquitous nature of antisemitism online and the average person did not think they could make a difference. This is now changing because now we fight not as individuals, but as a community. There is power in this to make the necessary change and for a feeling of agency in this fight.”

“We will be able to fight future antisemitic comments like those made by Kanye West and Kyrie Irving in a far quicker and more concerted manner, even if they have millions of followers,” Roytman Dratwa said.

Report It experts have explained that all antisemitic monitored content will be documented and stored in a secure online database, for future reference. As a result, reports on antisemitic trends around the world are documented. The organizations are also in direct collaboration with five social media platforms: YouTube Trusted Flaggers, Facebook & Instagram, Twitter PSP, and TikTok CPC, to work at the highest levels against antisemitism.

“Online antisemitism has multiplied massively in recent years, and we are unfortunately seeing greater impunity on many major social media platforms for spreading hatred against Jews,” said CEO of FOA Tomer Aldubi. “This immunity for hate must stop. All those who stand for fairness, and tolerance and against racism, xenophobia and antisemitism must join together to make social media platforms a safer place for all. Jews are being attacked from all sides, so we need as much help as possible. This platform will be the force aggregator as we fight back against online antisemitism.”

"With antisemitism and other forms of bigotry on the rise globally, a collective effort is needed to expose the key role unfiltered hatred on the internet plays in fuelling this abhorrent trend,” said CAM’s Director of Strategic Planning and Projects Management Hadas Bar-Erez. “Furthermore, pressure must be applied on social media companies to devise and implement zero-tolerance monitoring and moderation policies to stop the proliferation of prejudice on their platforms that endanger minority groups around the world. This campaign aims to draw attention to the reality of the hatred Jews face online today, and provide informative tools to learn and act about the spread of online antisemitism."

The Combat Antisemitism Movement (CAM) is a global coalition engaging more than 600 partner organizations and nearly two million people from a diverse array of religious, political, and cultural backgrounds in the common mission of fighting the world’s oldest hatred. CAM acts collaboratively to build a better future, free of bigotry, for Jews and all humanity.