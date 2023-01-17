The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
RUNI Ventures announces first closing of investment fund at $30m.

According to the university, a substantial percentage of the target amount has already been raised and the fund is poised to begin making investments. 

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 17, 2023 02:02
Reichman University (photo credit: Dana Siman-tov)
Reichman University
(photo credit: Dana Siman-tov)

RUNI Ventures, Reichman University's venture capital fund, announced its first closing of an investment fund at $30 million on Sunday, January 8, 2023.

This comes only five months after the fund's establishment.

According to the university, a substantial percentage of the target amount has already been raised and the fund is poised to begin making investments. 

Innovation at Reichman

Founding President and Chairman of the Board of Reichman University, Prof. Uriel Reichman said: “Thanks to the interdisciplinary, international and innovative approach we have been implementing since 1994, our graduates are a prominent force in the Israeli high-tech industry and bolster Israel’s status as a global innovation powerhouse. RUNI Ventures is a unique fund that will provide students and graduates who are developing groundbreaking technological ventures the best tools to succeed, bring about change, and impact the future.”

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is seen addressing a conference at Reichman University in Herzliya, on November 23, 2021. (credit: AMOS BEN GERSHOM/GPO) Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is seen addressing a conference at Reichman University in Herzliya, on November 23, 2021. (credit: AMOS BEN GERSHOM/GPO)

Reichman University recently ranked seventh in the world in for number of ventures founded by graduates in the Pitchbook Data ranking of universities of comparable size. It took 38th place among universities of all sizes. 

 “We are happy to be joined by top-tier investors, who have expressed confidence in the leading team, the unique model we have built and in the great value and business potential that lies in investing in the next generation of Israeli entrepreneurs," said Managing Partner of RUNI Ventures, Adv. Hila Rom. "Other accomplished investors from Israel and abroad will soon join us, and as the deal flow looks excellent, we will start making first investments soon.”



