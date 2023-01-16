"This article contains affiliate links to products selected by our editors. JPOST may receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Please note that we only recommend products that we believe are of high quality and that we think would be of value to our readers. We are not responsible for any errors or omissions in the content of this article, or for any loss or damage that may arise from the use of these products."

DJI has recently released the DJI Mini 3 Pro and it has quickly become the buzz of the drone community. The Mini 3 Pro is a lightweight, portable and compact drone that is perfect for beginners and experienced pilots alike. It has an upgraded battery life, intelligent features, video transmission, and an upgraded imaging system. With an ultra-lightweight of 249 grams, the Mini 3 Pro is even registered with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). We tried out the Mini 3 Pro and the Fly More Kit Plus to see how it performs in the air and to test out its features. Read on to find out how it fared!

Recently I had the chance to get my hands on the brand new DJI Mini 3 Pro Drone, and I'm in absolutely love with it. I was blown away by its size and portability - it weighs in at under 249 grams, so you don't need to register it with the FAA. That was definitely the biggest draw for me.

The Fly More Kit Plus comes with lots of extras - charger and batteries, propellers, and the brand new Mini 3 Pro controller. Compared to the previous version, the Mini 3 Pro has improved battery life, intelligent features, and video transmission. It has a three directional obstacle sensing system and an upgraded pilot assistance system. DJI claims the battery life can last up to 34 minutes of flight time, but with the Intelligent Flight Battery Plus, it can last up to 47 minutes. It can transmit up to 12 kilometers and has some of my favorite intelligent shooting features like Focus Track, Time Lapse, Master Shots, and the ability to shoot vertically.

I took it out of the box, charged up the battery, and got it all set up, then took it out to fly. It was a little windy, but the drone handled it like a champion - even when I only put in a partial battery charge. I took some photos, some videos, and even got a few shots for some TikTok videos. I had so much fun flying this drone, and I'm really excited to take it with me on my next trip.

Overall, I'm really impressed with this mini drone. It was lightweight, portable, and still packed a lot of power. It was easy to set up, and I was amazed by how much power it had even when the weather wasn't ideal. I'd definitely recommend this drone to anyone that wants an easy to transport, powerful drone.

Check Out the Amazing Features of the DJI Mini 3 Pro

The DJI Mini 3 Pro is the latest drone from DJI. It is small, portable, and compact, weighing in at under 249 grams which makes it exempt from FAA registration. The Mini 3 Pro features an upgraded imaging system and visual sensing system with a 1/2.3" image sensor that supports HDR and three-directional obstacle sensing. The Pro controller that comes with the package has an integrated screen and can transmit up to 12 kilometers. You can get up to 34 minutes of flight time with the standard battery. If you opt for the Intelligent Flight Battery Plus, you can get up to 47 minutes of flight time! The drone also features some of the most amazing shooting features like Focus Track, Time Lapse, Master Shots, and life-like Vertical Shooting. Whether you're a novice or an experienced pilot, the DJI Mini 3 Pro is the perfect drone.

Comprehensive Overview of the DJI Mini 3 Pro Fly More Kit Plus

The new DJI Mini 3 Pro drone is remarkable in its portability and light weight of just 249 grams, making it exempt from FAA registration requirements. The Fly More Kit Plus comes with several accessories to enhance your flying experience, including a charger, batteries, propellers, a little screwdriver and a user manual with safety instructions. There are also special upgraded batteries available to extend your flight time to 47 minutes with the Intelligent Flight Battery Plus. As well as the full range of intelligent flight features, the Mini 3 Pro also has a one-inch image sensor and three directional obstacle sensing capabilities. This drone is an excellent option for anyone looking to get started in drone photography.

A Closer Look at the DJI Mini 3 Pro

The DJI Mini 3 Pro is the latest model in the range of drones by the renowned manufacturer, DJI. It has several improved features when compared to the previously released version. Firstly, the Mini 3 Pro comes in at an impressively lightweight 249 grams, making it exempt from FAA registration. Additionally, its battery life is improved with 34 minutes of flight time, or 47 minutes with the intelligent flight battery plus. The drone also boasts an upgraded pilot assistance system, a three directional obstacle sensing, and a one-third image sensor which supports HDR. As well as these practical features, the Mini 3 Pro also has an impressive array of intelligent shooting features such as focus track, time lapse, and master shots. All these features combined makes the DJI Mini 3 Pro an incredibly capable flying machine.

How Long Does the DJI Mini 3 Pro Drone Last?

The new DJI Mini 3 Pro drone is small, portable, and perfect for anyone who wants to take stunning aerial shots. The battery life of the drone is impressive - users can get up to 34 minutes of battery life. When using the intelligent flight battery plus, users can achieve up to 47 minutes of flight time. This far surpasses the battery life of many other drones on the market. In addition, the drone features an upgraded pilot assistance system, three directional obstacle sensing, and an upgraded imaging system. With the DJI Mini 3 Pro drone, users can capture stunning aerial shots without being weighed down by a heavy drone.

What Shooting Features Come With The DJI Mini 3 Pro?

The DJI Mini 3 Pro is a compact, portable drone that boasts impressive features for its small size. It has an upgraded imaging system which includes a 1/1.3-inch image sensor that supports HDR, three-directional obstacle sensing and an upgraded pilot assistance system. It also has intelligent shooting features like focus track, time lapse, and MasterShots, and allows for vertical shooting. The battery life varies depending on weather conditions, but with the Intelligent Flight Battery Plus, it can reach up to 47 minutes of flight time. With 12 kilometers of video transmission, the DJI Mini 3 Pro is sure to create impressive results.

How Does the DJI Mini 3 Pro Perform in Windy Conditions?

The DJI Mini 3 Pro has been equipped with improved battery life, intelligent features, video transmission, and fully upgraded imaging and visual sensing systems, making it a great drone especially in windy conditions. During a test flight in Venice, the drone encountered windy conditions and handled them amazingly. It was able to stay in the air for an extended period and was able to take stunning photos and videos without any struggle. The drone provides users with the added benefit of an ultralight battery version, to keep it under the weight limit for FAA registration. This offers a great opportunity for drone hobbyists and professionals alike to take advantage of this lightweight yet powerful drone.

Pros

Under 249 grams, eliminating the need to register with the FAA.

Up to 34 minutes of flight time with the intelligent flight battery plus.

Improved battery life, intelligent features, video transmission, and a fully upgraded imaging system.

Cons

Propellers need to be screwed in instead of popping into place.

Requires registration with FAA if upgraded batteries used.

Flight times may vary depending on weather conditions.

The DJI Mini 3 Pro Drone is a great choice for anyone looking for a reliable and lightweight drone option. It packs a powerful set of features in a small and lightweight package, making it perfect for taking on-the-go. It offers up to 47 minutes of flight time, a three directional obstacle sensing system, and an upgraded pilot assistance system. It is also FAA-compliant and under 249 grams so there is no need to register it. With its improved battery life, intelligent features, and fully upgraded imaging system and visual sensing system, the DJI Mini 3 Pro Drone is sure to please anyone wanting a feature-rich drone at an affordable price. We highly recommend this drone and believe that it is one of the best drones on the market.

What is the DJI Mini 3 Pro?

The DJI Mini 3 Pro is a small and lightweight drone that supports HDR, three directional obstacle sensing, and an upgraded pilot assistance system.

Is the DJI Mini 3 Pro FAA registered?

No, the DJI Mini 3 Pro is under 249 grams and does not need to be registered with the FAA.

How long is the battery life for the DJI Mini 3 Pro?

With the included battery, the DJI Mini 3 Pro can get up to 34 minutes of flight time. With the Intelligent Flight Battery Plus, it can get up to 47 minutes of flight time.

