Elon Musk denies Ukrainian military access to Starlink to 'prevent WWIII'

Musk responded to a tweet by former astronaut Scott Kelly, claiming he was helping to avoid a third world war.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 13, 2023 19:54
WHICH ELON MUSK was behind the seemingly out-of-the-blue decision to buy Twitter? (photo credit: JOE SKIPPER/REUTERS)
WHICH ELON MUSK was behind the seemingly out-of-the-blue decision to buy Twitter?
(photo credit: JOE SKIPPER/REUTERS)

Elon Musk, also known as Mr. Tweet, has declared that he is preventing World War III by restricting the Ukrainian military's access to its Starlink satellites.

Musk, the current owner and CEO of Twitter, has confirmed that he would restrict access to Ukraine's military access to his Starlink satellites. Starlink has a network of 2,200 low-orbiting satellites. The company allows access to data in remote locations.

Former astronaut Scott Kelly tweeted musk, "Ukraine desperately needs your continued support. Please restore the full functionality of your Starlink satellites. Defense from a genocidal invasion is not an offensive capability. it's survival. Innocent lives will be lost. You can help. Thank you."

Musk replied, "You're smart enough not to swallow media & other propaganda [bulls***]."

"Starlink is the communication backbone of Ukraine, especially at the front lines, where almost all other Internet connectivity has been destroyed"

Elon Musk Twitter account verification badge is seen in this illustration taken November 4, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/ILLUSTRATION) Elon Musk Twitter account verification badge is seen in this illustration taken November 4, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/ILLUSTRATION)

"But we will not enable escalation of conflict that may lead to WWIII." He did not explain

Previous interactions 

In a previous communication with a blogger, Musk stated that “SpaceX commercial terminals, like other commercial products, are meant for private use, not military, but we have not exercised our right to turn them off,”

He added that "we’re trying hard to do the right thing, where the ‘right thing’ is an extremely difficult moral question."

Musk has been critical of the media's presentation of issues surrounding Russia. He has insisted that there is an unnecessary amount of concern relating to Russian bots and hackers. 



