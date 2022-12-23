The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Elon Musk removes Twitter feature that embarrassed Israel's Gal Gadot

Gal Gadot advertised what was then Huwawei's flagship phone, the Mate 10 Pro, on all social media outlets, including Twitter. However, she did it from an iPhone.

By WALLA! TECH
Published: DECEMBER 23, 2022 14:06
Twitter app logo is seen in this illustration taken, August 22, 2022 (photo credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/ILLUSTRATION)
Twitter app logo is seen in this illustration taken, August 22, 2022
(photo credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/ILLUSTRATION)

In 2018, Gal Gadot was at the peak of her popularity.

The Wonder Woman star's movie of the same name was incredibly successful, and she signed on for an advertising contract with Chinese tech giant Huawei.

Gadot advertised what was then the company's flagship phone, the Mate 10 Pro, on all social media outlets, including Twitter.

However, she was then caught in an unfortunate mishap that ensnared many other celebrities.

GAL GADOT in ‘Wonder Woman 1984.’ (credit: WARNER BROS.)GAL GADOT in ‘Wonder Woman 1984.’ (credit: WARNER BROS.)

Twitter's feature: Indicating if you tweeted from an iPhone or Android

Twitter has a special feature where it can indicate if you tweeted from an iPhone or Android. Gadot's tweet was marked as being sent from an iPhone. This made things complicated and sparked a great deal of embarrassment on the platform.

Ultimately, the one who saved Gal Gadot was none other than Elon Musk, who decided to get rid of this feature on Twitter after he had taken over the company.

"We will finally stop adding what device a tweet was written on (waste of screen space & compute) below every tweet," he said. "Literally no one even knows why we did that."

"Literally no one even knows why we did that."

Elon Musk

But the reason that Gadot and many other celebrities made such a blunder was that this feature essentially "took a break."

Twitter removed this feature back in 2012. However, it was then reimplemented in 2018, which is when people got embroiled in these situations.

Gadot happened to be the biggest celebrity to get caught up in this, but she wasn't the only one. Last month, the official account of Google Pixel was caught replying to Apple CEO Tim Cook while using an iPhone.

A year ago, Samsung's official account uploaded a survey sent from an iPhone.

Pop singer Alicia Keys was also caught sending a tweet from an iPhone while promoting Blackberry.



