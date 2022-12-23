Elon Musk removes Twitter feature that embarrassed Israel's Gal Gadot

In 2018, Gal Gadot was at the peak of her popularity.

The Wonder Woman star's movie of the same name was incredibly successful, and she signed on for an advertising contract with Chinese tech giant Huawei.

Gadot advertised what was then the company's flagship phone, the Mate 10 Pro, on all social media outlets, including Twitter.

However, she was then caught in an unfortunate mishap that ensnared many other celebrities.

GAL GADOT in ‘Wonder Woman 1984.’ (credit: WARNER BROS.)

Twitter's feature: Indicating if you tweeted from an iPhone or Android

Twitter has a special feature where it can indicate if you tweeted from an iPhone or Android. Gadot's tweet was marked as being sent from an iPhone. This made things complicated and sparked a great deal of embarrassment on the platform.

Gal Gadot with the Huawei ad... tweeted from an iPhone. Niceeeee pic.twitter.com/aEKJVwoyBL — Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) April 24, 2018

Ultimately, the one who saved Gal Gadot was none other than Elon Musk, who decided to get rid of this feature on Twitter after he had taken over the company.

"We will finally stop adding what device a tweet was written on (waste of screen space & compute) below every tweet," he said. "Literally no one even knows why we did that."

But the reason that Gadot and many other celebrities made such a blunder was that this feature essentially "took a break."

Twitter removed this feature back in 2012. However, it was then reimplemented in 2018, which is when people got embroiled in these situations.

Gadot happened to be the biggest celebrity to get caught up in this, but she wasn't the only one. Last month, the official account of Google Pixel was caught replying to Apple CEO Tim Cook while using an iPhone.

A year ago, Samsung's official account uploaded a survey sent from an iPhone.

Pop singer Alicia Keys was also caught sending a tweet from an iPhone while promoting Blackberry.