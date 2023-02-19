The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
PM Netanyahu meets with Boeing CEO Ted Colbert

The two discussed the future of the global aerospace industry, as well as the main points of development and innovation in the future.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 19, 2023 19:56
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with the President and CEO of Boeing Defense, Space and Security, Ted Colbert, February 19, 2023. (photo credit: KOBI GIDEON/GPO)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with the President and CEO of Boeing Defense, Space and Security, Ted Colbert, February 19, 2023.
(photo credit: KOBI GIDEON/GPO)

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with the President and CEO of Boeing Defense, Space and Security, Ted Colbert, on Sunday, along with Boeing Israel President Maj.-Gen. Ido Nehushtan.

In a meeting held at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem, they discussed Boeing's existing and developing cooperation with Israeli industry, as well as future security deals with the State of Israel.

They also discussed the future of the global aerospace industry, as well as the main points of development and innovation in the future, both long-term and short-term.

Also participating in the meeting were the Prime Minister's Chief of Staff Tzachi Braverman, National Security Council Director Tzachi Hanegbi, and the Prime Minister's Military Secretary Maj.-Gen. Avi Gil.

The President of Business Development at Boeing Defense, Space and Security Global Services Heidi Grant and Boeing Israel Defense Systems Vice President Avi Barber were also all present.

Cooperation between Boeing and Israel

In July 2022, Boeing and Israel signed a deal to cooperate on a wider basis to ensure security from cyberattacks within the aircraft industry.

Viewed as the third-largest defense exporter in the world and the largest in the US, Boeing has clients in more than 150 countries relating to helicopters, aircraft and space technology.



