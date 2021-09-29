The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Boeing Israel appoints former IAF commander Ido Nehushtan as president

Eighty-seven-year-old David Ivry will retire after nearly two decades in the position and a long and distinguished career as a top government and military leader.

By ANNA AHRONHEIM  
SEPTEMBER 29, 2021 17:05
Former IAF commander Ido Nehushtan is seen addressing The Jerusalem Post Diplomatic Conference in Herzliya on December 12, 2021. (photo credit: FLASH90, MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/POOL)
Former IAF commander Ido Nehushtan is seen addressing The Jerusalem Post Diplomatic Conference in Herzliya on December 12, 2021.
(photo credit: FLASH90, MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/POOL)
Former Israel Air Force commander Ido Nehushtan has been appointed as the president of Boeing Israel, taking over from David Ivry.
Nehushtan will succeed Ivry on January 1, 2022, the company announced on Wednesday.
Ivry, 87, will retire after nearly two decades in the position and a long and distinguished career as a top government and military leader.
“Israel and Boeing have been partners for seven decades, and Israel is an important part of the Boeing family. David has been an incredible colleague and leader for us for the past 18 years, and we thank him for his service, guidance and wise counsel. We all wish David a long and happy retirement, and send him our sincere thanks and gratitude for everything he has done for us,” said Sir Michael Arthur, president of Boeing International.
Arthur welcomed Nehushtan, who served for 37 years in the IAF and as its commander from 2008 to 2012, into the role, saying that he’s had a “very distinguished career.”
“We are delighted to welcome Ido Nehushtan as the new president of Boeing Israel. Ido has had a very distinguished career, latterly as commander of the Israel Air Force, and we are delighted that he has chosen to join Boeing as we look to continue to build our presence, supply base, employee numbers and operations in country.”
According to the company, Nehushtan will work to “expand Boeing’s presence and pursue new growth opportunities” in Israel. He will also “lead the company’s strategy to drive growth and coordinate company operations from the Boeing office in Tel Aviv,” the statement added.
An Israeli flag is seen on the first of Israel's El Al Airlines order of 16 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner jets, as it lands at Ben Gurion International Airport, near Tel Aviv (credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)An Israeli flag is seen on the first of Israel's El Al Airlines order of 16 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner jets, as it lands at Ben Gurion International Airport, near Tel Aviv (credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)
Maj.-Gen. (ret.) Nehushtan was awarded the United States Legion of Merit in 2012.
He holds an undergraduate degree in mathematics and computer science from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, and an MBA from Northwestern and Tel Aviv universities. He also holds an advanced management program diploma from Harvard Business School. In recent years Nehushtan has worked in the private sector.
He is a member of the executive board of the Weizmann Institute of Science, the chairman of the advisory board of the Wexner Foundation in Israel, chairman of the Israel-Australia Chamber of Commerce and a member of the board of the National Library of Israel.


Tags IAF business Boeing
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

What challenges will Germany's next leader face?

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
sneh aj 224.88

Is AOC's deplorable Iron Dome move a shift for the Democrats? - opinion

 By EPHRAIM SNEH
Mark Regev

What the Gilboa Prison escape says about the Israeli paradox

 By MARK REGEV
Micah Halpern

Jewish holidays were designed for Israel - opinion

 By MICAH HALPERN
Ruthie Blum

Iron Dome woes, and Yair Lapid in la-la land - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

Could DNA vaccines be the next tool in the world’s battle against COVID-19?

A man receives a dose of the COVISHIELD vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), manufactured by Serum Institute of India, inside a passenger bus in Ahmedabad, India, September 23, 2021
2

747-sized asteroid skimmed by Earth, and scientists didn't see it coming

An asteroid is seen approaching Earth (illustrative).
3

Crusader mass grave in Lebanon sheds light on cruelty of medieval warfare

Tourists walk at the sea castle of the port-city of Sidon, southern Lebanon October 3, 2011.
4

Israeli mask 99.95% protective against Delta variant, European lab says

Sonovia's SonoMask is 99.95% effective in protecting agains the Delta coronavirus strain
5

Certain people have 'superhuman' immunity to corona. How?

YOUTH RECEIVE their COVID-19 vaccine at a Clalit center in Jerusalem in August.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by