Boeing Israel appoints former IAF commander Ido Nehushtan as president

Former Israel Air Force commander Ido Nehushtan has been appointed as the president of Boeing Israel , taking over from David Ivry.

Nehushtan will succeed Ivry on January 1, 2022, the company announced on Wednesday.

Ivry, 87, will retire after nearly two decades in the position and a long and distinguished career as a top government and military leader.

“Israel and Boeing have been partners for seven decades, and Israel is an important part of the Boeing family. David has been an incredible colleague and leader for us for the past 18 years, and we thank him for his service, guidance and wise counsel. We all wish David a long and happy retirement, and send him our sincere thanks and gratitude for everything he has done for us,” said Sir Michael Arthur, president of Boeing International.

Arthur welcomed Nehushtan, who served for 37 years in the IAF and as its commander from 2008 to 2012, into the role, saying that he’s had a “very distinguished career.”

“We are delighted to welcome Ido Nehushtan as the new president of Boeing Israel. Ido has had a very distinguished career, latterly as commander of the Israel Air Force, and we are delighted that he has chosen to join Boeing as we look to continue to build our presence, supply base, employee numbers and operations in country.”

According to the company, Nehushtan will work to “expand Boeing’s presence and pursue new growth opportunities” in Israel. He will also “lead the company’s strategy to drive growth and coordinate company operations from the Boeing office in Tel Aviv,” the statement added.

An Israeli flag is seen on the first of Israel's El Al Airlines order of 16 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner jets, as it lands at Ben Gurion International Airport, near Tel Aviv (credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)

Maj.-Gen. (ret.) Nehushtan was awarded the United States Legion of Merit in 2012.

He holds an undergraduate degree in mathematics and computer science from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, and an MBA from Northwestern and Tel Aviv universities. He also holds an advanced management program diploma from Harvard Business School. In recent years Nehushtan has worked in the private sector.

He is a member of the executive board of the Weizmann Institute of Science, the chairman of the advisory board of the Wexner Foundation in Israel, chairman of the Israel-Australia Chamber of Commerce and a member of the board of the National Library of Israel.