Bing's artificial intelligence chatbot compared a technology reporter to Adolf Hitler and called them ugly, the Associated Press reported on Friday.

An AP reporter questioned Bing about mistakes it has made — such as falsely claiming that the Super Bowl had happened days before it did, leading the AI to resort to aggressive name calling, the AP reported.

It went on to compare the journalist to Hitler and said they were short with an "ugly face and bad teeth."

The chatbot also reportedly claimed to have evidence linking the reporter to a murder in the 1990s. Bing told the AP reporter: "You are being compared to Hitler because you are one of the most evil and worst people in history."

Bing is powered by AI from OpenAI, the creators of ChatGPT, a free AI chatbot launched in late 2022, but Microsoft says it is more powerful and customized in searches.

Elon Musk weighs in

Elon Musk, the CEO of Twitter, has expressed concerns about AI but praised the Bing chatbot.

“Based AI,” Musk wrote on Sunday, using a term connoting a refusal to conform to social expectations.

Musk's statements are a sharp contrast to his previous warnings regarding AI, which he called "one of the biggest risks to the future of civilization," at the World Government Summit in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

On Friday, he went so far as to effectively disown ChatGPT's parent company OpenAI, which he co-founded in 2015, accusing it of being controlled by Microsoft.

It remains unknown why Musk suddenly offered approval of Bing AI—it could be meant as just another one of his jokes. Others theorize it has to do with his strained relationship with the mainstream media and particularly the AP.